For the 20th year, All Saints Parish will host a Christmas carol sing-along in front of the Brunswick town gazebo located in the park (between Maine Street and Park Row) at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 24.

Those gathered will sing traditional Christmas carols for 15 minutes, and all are welcome to attend. This is a family-friendly event. Organizers will provide the lyrics.

In addition, a family from All Saints Parish will donate $2 to Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program for every person who comes to sing. MCHPP provides food for hundreds of local families through a food bank, food pantry and soup kitchen.

“I love this event,” said Sheila Murphy of All Saints Parish. “I really love being able to sing about my faith in a public place. It’s a simple way of ringing in the holy night.”

For more information, contact the parish at 725-2624.

