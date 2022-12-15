The Bath United Methodist Church will celebrate Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, instead of Dec. 24. The service will be a traditional Lessons & Carols service, closing with the singing of “Silent Night” by candlelight.

The service benefits the Midcoastal Youth Center with a special offering. The MYC believes that every child, teen and young adult in the greater Sagadahoc County community should have equal access to programs that keep them active, engaged and supported so that they can pursue a future filled with unlimited possibilities, the church stated in a prepared release.

BUMC hopes having the service on the 23rd will help accommodate those who will be traveling Christmas weekend.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: