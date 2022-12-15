BINGHAM — Kara Briand had 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Richmond girls basketball team defeated Valley 54-50 on Thursday night.

Brianna Dufresne added 15 points for Richmond (3-0), which trailed 31-29 at halftime.

Madeline Hill scored a game-high 30 points for Valley (1-1).

MT. ARARAT 42, LEAVITT 36: Julianna Allen scored 10 points as the undefeated Eagles (3-0) shook off the Hornets in Turner.

Caitly McCoy knocked down four 3-pointers to score the game-high 12 points for Leavitt (2-1).

Advertisement

BOYS BASKETBALL

ISLESBORO 51, PINE TREE ACADEMY 39: Dillon Frank scored 19 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Eagles earned their first win of the season in Freeport.

Tobias Conover added 15 points for Islesboro (1-10.

Silas Yeaton paced Pine Tree (0-2) with 16 points. Colby Solberg chipped in with 12.

Advertisement

RICHMOND 67, VALLEY 60: Connor Vashon scored 34 points to lead the Bobcats to an East/West win over the Cavaliers in Bingham.

Wyatt Cassidy added 15 points for Richmond (2-0).

Harry Louis led Valley (0-2) with 31 points, while Fisher Tewksbury added 18 points.

BOYS HOCKEY

LEWISTON 3, SOUTH PORTLAND/FREEPORT/WAYNFLETE 2: Luke Pomerleau scored 35 seconds into overtime as the Blue Devils won at Troubh Ice Arena.

Lewiston (2-0) took a 2-0 lead on goals by Adrian Theriault and Isaac Bellemore, but two goals by Tobey Lappin forced overtime.

South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete is 1-1.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: