YARMOUTH – Edward “Ted” Gillispie Foden IV, of Yarmouth, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Dec. 9, 2022.

Ted was born on July 10, 1959 to Robert Cole Foden and Ann Hewes Foden. He grew up in Cape Elizabeth and attended the University of Maine at Orono. There, he joined Lamda Chi Omega where he met many friends, including Robert “Crusher” Crory. He graduated in 1982 with a business degree, and began a fruitful career in medical sales. While Ted worked extremely hard, his ambitions mainly centered around friends, family, and fun.

He met his wife Patricia “Patti” Foden in 1983. They were wed on Oct. 4, 1986, and shared a terrific 36-year marriage filled with many adventures. Together they raised three healthy, successful children: Bogie, Tom, and Lee.

Ted spent his formative summers running trips down the Allagash River with mentors Peter Braun, Buddy Earle, and Rollie Moore. He first paddled down the infamous river during his 7th grade summer with lifelong friend, Nick Sampson. This began a lifetime of enjoying the great outdoors, including river trips, hunting, fishing, and unmatched camaraderie.

As an adult, he planned many exciting trips to Richardson Lake, the Moose River, Little Whaleboat Island, and to countless other remote locations. His creativity is remembered most fondly – woods golf, beach golf, and bocce logs were all part of the fun.

A favorite of Ted’s was the family property on little Ossippee Lake in East Waterboro. Family and friends have many memories of going “up to camp” to enjoy morning slalom skis, boat rides, glowing sunsets, and fires in the “rockery.”

Growing up in Cape Elizabeth, and later moving to Yarmouth, Ted didn’t stray far from the coast. Early on, Ted enjoyed time on Casco Bay with lifelong friend, David “Gus” Barber on his boat, the Fowl Play. When his children were little, Ted and Patti bought a boat they named “Swell Jumper,” which lived up to its name en route to Cocktail Cove, Sharks Cove, breakfast on Peaks Island, golf at Sebasco, or to view sunsets at Chebeague Island.

Running was a big part of Ted’s life, for staying in shape and socializing with friends. He loved participating in the Beach to Beacon and raced every year until he was sidelined by cancer.

He was a passionate golfer and member at Portland Country Club for over 30 years. You could often find him on the course or in the practice areas. He enjoyed playing in tournaments with friends, and getting out for a twilight round with his boys. He loved the game, and would fit a round in whenever possible. In May, Ted fulfilled a lifelong dream of golfing in Ireland.

He was known as a beautiful, energetic skier who would hoot and holler, sharing his excitement with those around him. As a lifelong “loafer”, Ted frequently woke up early for an uphill tour with friend, Carl Franson, downhill skied during the day, and finished with an evening ski out to the warming hut. He skied out west, in Canada, through Baxter State Park, and Tuckerman Ravine. He shared the love of skiing with his children, and this became a favorite way to whoop it up as a family.

He was a devoted husband and father, dutiful provider, beloved friend, and a go-getter. Notorious for his humor, he was known by many as the “funniest person I know.” He was kind, forgiving, fun-loving, and often took on an attitude of “the more the merrier.” He was light-hearted, rarely serious, but seriously committed to those who relied on him. He was legendary.

Ted was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Ann Foden.

Ted will be deeply missed by his wife of 36 years, Patti Foden; his children Edward “Bogie” Foden and Kathleen of Montpelier, Vt., Thomas Foden and Cara Arpino of Bellingham, Wash., and Lee Foden of Portland; and his grandson Bridger Foden. He is survived by his siblings, Jane Foden and Kevin MacDonald of Scarborough, Ann Foden of Cape Elizabeth, Bob Foden and Donna of Topsfield, Mass., and Susan Guimond and Kevin of Cape Elizabeth; and many nieces and nephews and their families.

There will be a service to honor Ted’s life on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. at the First Parish Congregational Church located at 116 Main St. in Yarmouth. Arrangements by Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth.

Those wishing to make a charitable donation in Ted’s name are asked to consider:

National Resources Council of Maine,

3 Wade St.

Augusta, ME 04330

[email protected]

Maine Coast Heritage Trust,

1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 201

Topsham, ME 04086 [email protected]