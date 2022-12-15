SCARBOROUGH – Joseph Louis Aceto Sr., 82, formerly of Portland, passed away on Dec. 11, 2022.

He was born in Portland, a son of Italian immigrants, Vincenzo and Josephine (Addario) Aceto, one of 11 children. Joseph grew up on Newbury Street and attended Portland schools. He worked for his father as a shoe cobbler at the Shoe Hospital at Morrell’s Corner in Portland, which he eventually took over until his retirement.

He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, six sisters; and a son, Joseph Aceto Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sandra Aceto of Scarborough; two sisters; his children, Tammie Garland of Portland, James Aceto and his wife Paula of Westbrook, Elizabeth Aceto of Scarborough; and family friend, Christian Darling of Buxton; his grandchildren, Ashley Dean and her husband Caleb of Scarborough, Nicole Poulin and her husband Michael of Windham, Vincenzo Aceto and his wife Rita of La Vergne, Tenn., Joseph Aceto III and his wife Alexandra of Portland, Giovanni Aceto of Westbrook, Alexandra Green of Boston, Mass.; five great-grandchildren; and a large extended family.

Visiting hours will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec.19 at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105