NEWPORT — A Massachusetts man was arrested this week after leading police on a chase on Interstate 95 that began in Bangor and ended in Newport, officials said Thursday.

Eddie Rivera, 43, was driving a stolen 2001 Toyota Corolla when he led police on the high-speed chase Tuesday, according to Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Rivera was charged with eluding an officer, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal speeding, Moss said in a statement released to the news media.

The incident began at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when Maine State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash on I-95 involving a gold Corolla, which had recently been reported as stolen in Bangor. The Corolla was then seen getting onto I-95 southbound, near Exit 180.

A state trooper spotted the car and attempted to stop Rivera, who only increased his speed as the trooper gave chase, according to Moss.

Rivera at one point attempted to ram a cruiser, Moss said.

Rivera then crashed the Corolla near Exit 159 in Newport and fled on foot, before state troopers apprehended him. He was not injured and was taken to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor, where he remained in custody Thursday on $1,000 bail.

Moss said it is likely more charges will be brought against Rivera as the investigation continues.

Moss did not provide a hometown for Rivera, only saying he is from Massachusetts.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: