Police are looking for a driver who they said fled the scene after hitting a 41-year-old man and seriously injuring him Wednesday night while he was crossing a street in Portland.

The man was hit at the intersection of Brighton and Taft avenues at about 8:40 p.m. by a Honda CRV, police said.

The driver of the car fled the scene heading inbound on Brighton Avenue, according to police. The car was described as a light or medium blue, newer model CRV with significant front end damage.

The pedestrian, whose name and hometown have not been released, was taken to Maine Medical Center.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone who has information to call 874-8532 or 874-8575.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: