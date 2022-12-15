Local singer-songwriter Mike Stackhouse just released a sweet, original Christmas tune called “Hit Bill With a Toaster.”
“It’s about peace and love, not material things,” sings Stackhouse on top of acoustic and electric guitar.
The song continues.
“Watch Carol Kane hit Bill with a toaster, make homemade bread, put a bird in the roaster. ” The line is a reference to the holiday film “Scrooged,” starring Bill Murray and Carol Kane.
“Christmastime, sing a hymn, look to yourself to find the good within,” repeats Stackhouse a few times during the song, and he sure seems to be onto something.
Happy Holidays!
Here’s “Hit Bill With a Toaster:”
