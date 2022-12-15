Leo McNabb paced a balanced offense with 13 points, and Cheverus earned a 58-51 win over Westbrook in a boys’ basketball game Thursday night at Westbrook.

Maddik Weisberg scored 12 points, Silvano Ismail had 10, and Sammy Nzeyimana and Giovanni St. Onge each added seven for Cheverus (3-0).

Kolbyn Dunphe and Aiden Taylor each finished with 15 points for Westbrook. Kelson Custodio chipped in with 11.

POLAND 69, WELLS 65: Hunter Brackett got 11 of his 23 points in the third quarter as the Knights (2-1) rallied from a 35-25 halftime deficit to defeat the Warriors (1-2) at Wells.

John Patenaude also scored 23 points and Hayden Christner had 15, all from behind the arc

Caden Dufort led Wells with 19 points. Eli Roy added 14, Spencer Carpenter had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Kayden Springer finished with 11 points.

Advertisement

ISLESBORO 51, PINE TREE ACADEMY 39: Dillon Frank scored 19 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Eagles (1-1) handled the Breakers (0-2) in Freeport.

Tobias Conover added 15 points.

Silas Yeaton paced Pine Tree with 16 points. Colby Solberg chipped in with 12.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

CHEVERUS 78, WESTBROOK 39: Emma Lizotte scored 17 of her 25 points in the first half as the Stags (2-1) raced past the Blue Blazes (1-2) in Portland.

Lizotte also had 12 rebounds and five blocks, and Maddie Fitzpatrick contributed 23 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and six steals. Cheverus led 23-8 after one quarter and 50-23 at halftime.

Advertisement

Kylie Young scored 10 points, and Taylar Hodge and Natalie LaBrie each had nine for Westbrook.

MT. ARARAT 42, LEAVITT 36: Julianna Allen scored 10 points as the Eagles (3-0) shook off the Hornets (2-1) for a victory in Turner.

Caitlyn McCoy knocked down four 3-pointers to score a game-high 12 points for Leavitt.

OXFORD HILLS 52, WINDHAM 22: Ella Pelletier and Molly Corbett each scored 15 points as the Vikings (3-0) rolled over the Eagles (1-2) in South Paris.

Corbett knocked four 3-pointers. Sierra Carson added 12 points.

Advertisement

Abby Thornton scored eight points for Windham.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, LEAVITT 1: Sebastian Moon and Nick Laughlin scored second-period goals for the Capers (2-0) as they topped Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland (0-2) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Phillip Coupe closed the scoring for Cape Elizabeth in the third period.

LEWISTON 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Luke Pomerleau scored 35 seconds into overtime as the Blue Devils (2-0) edged South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (1-1) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Lewiston took a 2-0 lead on goals by Adrian Theriault and Isaac Bellemore, but two goals by Tobey Lappin forced overtime.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »