Twitter suspended the accounts of more than half a dozen journalists from CNN, the New York Times, The Washington Post and other outlets Thursday evening.

Many of the suspended accounts had recently written about a dispute between the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, and another Twitter user who had tracked the billionaire’s private jet travels.

The suspensions Thursday evening came without warning or explanation from Twitter. They include Washington Post technology reporter Drew Harwell, who discovered he was unable to log into his account or tweet around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Aaron Rupar, a Substack writer with nearly 800,000 followers on Twitter, had his account suspended minutes earlier, according to screenshots taken by other users.

New York Times technology reporter Ryan Mac also appears to have been suspended around the same time. He had published an article on Wednesday about Twitter suspending accounts that used public data to track the location of Musk’s private plane.

CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan had just posted a tweet about Musk’s claim that a “crazy stalker” had chased his young son in Los Angeles this week when he was suspended, according to screenshots.

Matt Binder, a Mashable reporter, was tweeting about O’Sullivan’s suspension when his account also went dark.

Independent journalist Tony Webster’s account was also suspended as of Thursday evening. So were the account of Keith Olbermann, a former MSNBC host, and Intercept reporter Micah Lee.

