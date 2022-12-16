Stories about families shattered by domestic violence have become a sad reality at the Press Herald Toy Fund in recent years.

Parents write about escaping abusive relationships, trying to rebuild lives and helping their children through the trauma caused by the violence and the upheaval that can come with escaping an unsafe home and starting over. They turn to the Toy Fund to restore a sense of normality and give their children a chance to just be children again during the holidays.

“My three children and I moved into a new home last summer after leaving a domestic violence situation,” a mother wrote to the fund this year. “This will be our first Christmas in our new home where we are safe and together. I am very excited to share this with my children.”

“I continue to work to save money but worry that I will not be able to provide much for my children this Christmas.

“I hate having to ask for help but am so grateful for the kindness of others.

“Thank you!”

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

Chris & Chris Newell $200

Susan & David Haynes $100

In loving memory of my mom & dad & sister, from Michael Nelson $75

Lorna Dorsey $25

Merry Christmas! From Emery Goff & Bill Carhart $100

In memory of Whit and Isabelle Caldwell $100

From Chud, who loved children $50

In loving memory of my husband, Lloyd E. Jones $300

In loving memory of my granddaughter, Carlene Jones $100

Alice & Richard Spencer $100

In memory of my parents, Bernice & Bud Jones, and my sister, Rena Wynn, who loved Christmas $25

AL Carlisle $250

John Allan & Nancy Page $25

To honor our grandchildren & great grandchildren: Angela, Matt & Katie; Andrea & Kristian; Josh & Elizabeth; Jeremy & Jameson; Andre’, Lucy, Quinn & Everly. Janice & Roger Merrow $100

James & Maureen Connor $50

Merry Christmas! Ava & Emilia $40

In memory of Bill & Max $100

In loving memory of Joyce Chadwick and Marcia Curtis $100

Kenneth & Kathlyn Moran $200

In memory of Pat & John Scanlan $100

Merry Christmas to all the elves! Dianne & Gregg $100

In loving memory of Bill & Barbara Caswell $50

In memory of Linda Ford $50

Anonymous $100

Michael Dudley $50

Harvey & Peggy Langlois $50

In memory of Josephine Peterson, who passed on 11/23/22 $75

The Renshaw Family $50

Richard Vaglia $100

Anonymous $250

In memory of Nathan Eloian from David & Mark $100

Best Wishes from Drumlin Environmental LLC $250

Merry Christmas! Lorraine Sarno $10

Anonymous $500

Daniel & Sherry Hutchins $500

Carl Robinson $500

Daniel & Melinda Anderson $250

Treekeepers – Johnson’s Arboriculture $250

Thomas & Holly McKenney $1,000

“I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.” Charles Dickens $100

Thanks for the reminder to Victoria Hugo-Vidal $250

To honor my parents, Earl & Muriel Goodspeed, from Laura Goodspeed Feder $200

In honor of my sons – Jim & Mike Cook $50

Merry Christmas from Liam, Annie, Ella, Lauren Kristen $150

In memory of Wm. C. Mitton $500

“Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!” $100

In loving memory of Art & Kay Harry $100

Tis the season to be jolly – Merry Christmas! $50

In loving memory of my daughter Mary $50

In memory of Robin H. $75

Bernard & Penelope Davala $100

In memory of Blanche & Fernald Goulette $50

In memory of Charlie $100

Anonymous $500

In honor of Clara & Emma $100

In honor of my grandchildren: Max, Ella, Theo, Lilah, Penny & Miller $100

Happy Christmas, Judy & David Kelly $300

Chebeague Island Fire & Rescue Association $245

In loving memory of Suzette, from Mom $200

From one 73 yr. old to another (me to Toy Fund) in honor of the Maine Millennial, Victoria H-V, a treasure! $100

Merry Christmas! John & Linda McCormick $150

Southern Maine Labor Council $250

Robert & Mary Read $250

Susan & Daniel Baynes $75

Merry Christmas! Daniel Possumato & Ellen Steinbart $50

In memory of Frances Davis $100

Jerome Brown $50

In memory of John & Peggy McKinnon, from their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren $100

Anonymous $500

TOTAL TO DATE: $132,352.49

