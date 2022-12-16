Stories about families shattered by domestic violence have become a sad reality at the Press Herald Toy Fund in recent years.
Parents write about escaping abusive relationships, trying to rebuild lives and helping their children through the trauma caused by the violence and the upheaval that can come with escaping an unsafe home and starting over. They turn to the Toy Fund to restore a sense of normality and give their children a chance to just be children again during the holidays.
“My three children and I moved into a new home last summer after leaving a domestic violence situation,” a mother wrote to the fund this year. “This will be our first Christmas in our new home where we are safe and together. I am very excited to share this with my children.”
“I continue to work to save money but worry that I will not be able to provide much for my children this Christmas.
“I hate having to ask for help but am so grateful for the kindness of others.
“Thank you!”
TODAY’S DONATIONS:
Chris & Chris Newell $200
Susan & David Haynes $100
TOTAL TO DATE: $132,352.49
