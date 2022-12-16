GIRLS

Cary Drake, York junior, distance: Drake won the mile (5:13.71) and 2-mile (11:24.80) at the Class B indoor state meet last winter and placed second at New Englands in the mile (5:01.52). She won the Class B cross country title this fall (18:51.82).

Caroline Fallona, Scarborough senior, sprints: Fallona finished second in the 55 meters (7.22 seconds) and fourth in the 200 (26.73) at the Class A indoor meet last winter, and fourth in the 100 (12.48) and sixth in the 200 (26.97) at the Class A outdoor meet.

Emerson Flaker, Scarborough sophomore, sprinter: As a freshman, she finished second in the 400 meters at the Class A outdoor meet (57.86), fifth in the 200 (26.92) and eighth in the 100 (12.94). Flaker is competing in indoor track this winter while also still playing basketball.

Abigail Jacobson, Greely junior, sprints: Jacobson took second at the Class B indoor meet in the 55 dash (7.72) and 200 (27.45). She finished third in the 200 at the outdoor Class B state meet (27.28).

Molly Kenealy, York junior, distance: Kenealy placed fifth in the 800 (2:33.35) at the Class B indoor meet last winter, then improved dramatically with a second-place finish in the outdoor state meet (2:21.51). She was fourth in the Class B cross country race this fall (20:12.58).

Samantha Moore, Portland sophomore, distance: Moore finished fourth in the 2-mile at the Class A indoor state meet (11:38.08), fourth in the 1,600 at the outdoor meet (5:11.87), and took second in the cross country state meet this fall (19:47.38).

Lorenza Piper, Gray-New Gloucester senior, throws: Piper was fourth in the shot put at the Class B indoor meet (30-11 3/4), then posted a third-place finish in the outdoor state meet (33-2). She also took third in the discus.

Addy Thibodeau, Bonny Eagle junior, distance: Thibodeau finished fifth in the 2-mile at the Class A indoor meet (12:01.52). She was second in the 3,200 meters in the state meet outdoors (11:30.27) and won the Class A cross country title this fall (19:04.08).

Annie Vigue, Cheverus sophomore, middle distance: As a freshman, Vigue finished second at the Class A indoor meet in the 800 (2:21.43) and placed sixth at the outdoor meet (2:26.64).

Emma Young, Cape Elizabeth junior, distance: Young took third in the 2-mile (12:36.81) and fourth in the mile (5:33.28) at the Class B indoor meet. She placed third in the 1,600 meters (5:24.19) and sixth in the 800 (2:25.33) at the outdoor state meet.

BOYS

Nathan Blades, Portland junior, middle distance: One of the top returning half milers in Class A, Blades placed fourth in the 800 at the Class A indoor state meet (2:04.38). He also finished fifth in the Class A cross country meet this fall (17:06.54).

Enoch Boudreau, Freeport junior, pole vault: Boudreau is the defending champion in the Class B pole vault, winning the event with a height of 12-1. He placed fifth outdoors (12-0). Boudreau may compete in other events this season.

Rowan Carter, Marshwood, senior, sprinter: Carter is the top returning sprinter in the 100 and 200 from the Class A indoor state meet. He took fifth in the 100 (6.76 seconds) and ninth in the 200 (23.68), finishing only behind seniors.

Matt Charpentier, York senior, throws: At the indoor state meet last winter, Charpentier broke a 43-year-old Class B record with his throw of 56-6 1/4. Outdoors, he was a double champion in the shot put (state-leading mark of 59-1) and discus (162-11).

Henry Horne, Freeport senior, middle distance/jumps: Horne was fourth in the 800 (2:08.71) at the Class B indoor meet. At the outdoor state meet, he won the 1,600 (4:31.43) and high jump (6-2) and took second in the 800 (2:02.5).

Ethan Kane, Bonny Eagle senior, hurdles: The top returning hurdler from the indoor state meet, Kane finished fourth in Class A (8.24). He placed third in the outdoor state meet in the 110 hurdles (15.33).

Connor Langstaff, Windham senior, jumps: At the Class A indoor meet last winter, Langstaff took second in the high jump (5-10), fourth in the triple jump (41-1 1/4) and sixth in the long jump (20-2). He is expected to return in January following an injury sustained in soccer.

Xavier Lemieux, Bonny Eagle junior, distance: Lemieux is one of the top returning 3,200-meter runners from the Class A outdoor state meet, where he finished eighth (10:05.65), He took fourth in the Class A cross country meet (16:58.56) this fall.

Landon Morrison, York junior, distance: Morrison placed fourth in the mile at the Class B indoor state meet last winter (4:51.88) and third in the 1,600 at the outdoor state meet (4:34.34).

Spencer Stadnicki, Brunswick senior, sprints: Stadnicki finished third in the 400 (52.11) at the indoor Class A state meet and is the top returning quarter miler from that meet.