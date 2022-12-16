GIRLS

1. York: Many consider the 2022 Class B runner-up the heavy favorite for the state title this winter. The Wildcats return distance ace Cary Drake – the defending indoor mile and 2-mile champion – and fellow junior classmate Molly Kenealy, who was the runner-up in the 800 outdoors. Both were members of the state championship cross country team this fall, along with freshman Madelyn Hutchins and senior Lucy Kocev.

2. Bonny Eagle: The Scots bring into the indoor season a formidable distance squad that won the Class A cross country title, led by junior Addy Thibodeau, who was fifth at the Class A indoor meet last year in the 2-mile and won the Class A cross country title. She’s joined by juniors Allie Hesler (third in cross country) and Kallie Warner (sixth in cross country) and senior miler Gwen Catalano. With 30 girls competing this season, the Scots should make a legitimate run at defending state champion Bangor.

3. Scarborough: The Red Storm should score significant points in the sprint events at the Class A state meet with senior Caroline Fallona, who was second in the 55 and fourth in the 200 last year, and sophomore Emerson Flaker, who played only basketball last winter but is doing both basketball and indoor track this winter. Flaker was the runner-up in the 200 at the outdoor state meet and comes from a family of talented sprinters. Scarborough also returns senior sprinter Julia Black (fifth in the 200 indoors) and junior Kyleigh Record (eighth in the 800 indoors).

4. Greely: The Class B defending state champion lost three-event star Elle Jowett, who moved, but returns several other veterans who should score at the state meet. Senior Lia Traficonti placed second in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump at the state meet, junior sprinter Abigail Jacobson was second in the 55 meters, and senior sprinter Elise Provencher was seventh in the 400.

5. Cape Elizabeth: The Capers finished 15th at the Class B indoor meet last season but could move up the leaderboard with junior Emma Young, who was third in the 2-mile and fourth in the mile indoors. They will be bolstered by indoor rookies Grace Gray, a senior who was fifth in the 100 outdoors, and senior Maya Nelson, who runs the 400. In addition, they have added talent on the distance squad in senior Sage Maxwell and freshman Addison Young. Cape is likely to score at the state meet in most of the running events.

Advertisement

BOYS

1. York: Winners of the last three Class B state titles – and seven of the last 10 – the Wildcats are led by state champion and state record holder Matt Charpentier in the shot put and junior distance standout Landon Morrison. York also returns Nick Hoy in the sprints, and pole vaulters Sean Patch and Charlie Newton.

2. Scarborough: For the first time in several years, the Red Storm do not return a crazy number of state champions and top scorers from the Class A state meet. But Scarborough’s tradition of big numbers and talented multisport athletes will continue, with 59 athletes on the boys’ squad. The Red Storm will be led by John Read in the high jump, Adam Bendetson in the 2-mile and Parker Killiard in the long jump.

3. South Portland: The defending SMAA champions, the Red Riots have an even larger roster than last year, when they bucked the pandemic trend with a larger team. South Portland has 56 athletes – up from 45 – including 10 seniors. With a strong junior corps, the Riots should make a run at the league championship once again. They’ve got senior Jack Nickerson in the mile, sophomore Gavin Nicholson in the jumps and Leo Lomangino in the high jump.

4. Bonny Eagle: Led by senior hurdler Ethan Kane, the Scots have a talented group of multisport athletes who are new to track and field and should add depth. Kane was fourth in the 55 hurdles at the Class A state meet and will run other sprint events this season. Bonny Eagle also should get points from sprinter Jacob Schmader and distance runners Xavier Lemieux (fourth in the Class A cross country meet) and Tyler Gilbert.

5. Freeport: The Falcons finished 10th at the Class B indoor meet last season but return a talented core group, led by senior Henry Horne, who won the mile and the high jump outdoors, and Enoch Boudreau, who won the pole vault indoors and may branch out to other events. Junior Reece Perry, who was fifth in the pole vault indoors, also returns. The Falcons will benefit from veterans Will Spaulding and Ian Moore in the mile and Ridge Ranalletti in the high jump.