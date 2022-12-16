Shaker Village online shopping

Browse a wide array of traditional crafts, homemade gifts and the Shaker Store’s acclaimed sugared nuts and stuffed dates at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village’s online store. Shoppers may pre-order sugared nuts and stuffed dates and their packages will be available for curbside pick-up or USPS shipment in advance of the Christmas holiday.

The varied offerings appear at maineshakers.com/shop. All online orders have the option for shipping or for pick-up from their contactless system at Shaker Village.

Outdoor center open house

Community members can tour the new Outdoor and Fitness Center at Pineland Farms from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18. The center is located at the former YMCA, 25 Campus Drive. The event is free, but fees are required for activity participation. All are welcome to join guided tours of the new facility.

Hot chocolate, coffee and snacks will be served. Visitors will be offered a 15% discount on retail purchases during the open house only.

Bowling reservations will be available all day for $20 per lane, per hour. Adult pickleball will be available from 9-11:30 a.m. for $5 per person drop-in or $50 per punch card. Earn a free bonus visit after 10 punches.

For more details, contact Outdoor Recreation by calling 688-6599 or emailing [email protected]

Yuletide church celebrations

The First Congregational Church of New Gloucester, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, will be hosting yuletide celebrations. On Christmas Eve, caroling and cocoa on the church lawn will begin at 4:30 p.m. Service of lessons and carols in the sanctuary will start at 7 p.m.

On Christmas Day, a worship service in the vestry will begin at 9:30 a.m., complete with Christmas carols and a Christmas story. Parishioners are encouraged to bring cookies to share.

A stitchin’ time

Knitters, crocheters, embroiderers and other fiber artists of skill levels are invited to the New Gloucester Public Library. Drop in any time between 5-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and bring whatever project you’re working on or you want to start. You can even use this time to work on something for the Friends of the New Gloucester Public Library’s hat, scarf and mitten drive. The library is located at 379 Intervale Road, next to Town Hall.

Municipal holiday hours

Normally open on Saturdays, the Transfer Station will be closed for Christmas Eve on Saturday, Dec. 24. All town facilities will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas.

