The first significant storm of the season is moving into Maine with heavy snow, rain and wind all in the forecast through the start of the weekend.



Let’s get into the nuts and bolts so you can be prepared.

The leading edge of the snow and rain mix is moving into southern Maine and will continue to move north as low pressure develops and intensifies off the coast of New England this afternoon. Here’s a timeline of when you can expect the precipitation to begin:

The rain and snow line will battle all day along the coast and inland. Several inches of snow will accumulate away from the coast, making travel dangerous or impossible. One to two inches of rain will slow you down up and down the Maine coastline.

This is great news for the ski resorts, but bad news for travelers as things will turn messy and icy when the sun goes down later today.

The storm will begin to end from west to east Saturday as Mainers dig out from the snow.

I’ll have updates throughout the storm from start to finish on my social media.



Visit my Facebook page for the latest information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: