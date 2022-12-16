The Boston Red Sox designated veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment on Friday to make room for right-hander Wyatt Mills, who was acquired from Kansas City for minor league righty Jacob Wallace.

Hosmer, 33, batted .268 with eight home runs and 44 RBI last season, when he was traded to the Red Sox from San Diego. In a 12-year career with the Royals, Padres and Red Sox, Hosmer has batted .277 with 196 homers and 879 RBI.

Mills, 27, was 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA last season with Seattle and Kansas City.

Wallace, 24, had a 3.81 ERA in 47 appearances for Double-A Portland.

Also on Friday, the Red Sox traded utilityman Hoy Park to Atlanta for a player to be named or cash. Park, 26, hit .216 with two home runs for the Pirates last season. They traded him to Boston last month for minor league pitcher Inmer Lobo.

WHITE SOX: Chicago agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract with All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, a person familiar with the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical. ESPN first reported the agreement.

The 28-year-old Benintendi helped Boston capture a World Series championship in 2018. He won a gold glove with Kansas City in 2021 and was chosen to his first All-Star team last season before the Royals traded him to the New York Yankees on July 27. He hit a career-high .304 in 126 games, though his home run total dropped to five from 17 in 2021.

Benintendi batted .254 in 33 games with the Yankees and missed the playoffs because of a broken right wrist. He has a .279 average and 73 homers over seven seasons with Boston, Kansas City and New York.

Benintendi reunites with new White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, who took over for Hall of Famer Tony La Russa after spending the past 10 years in a variety of coaching roles with Kansas City.

Chicago is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season, when it went 81-81 and finished 11 games back of surprising AL Central champion Cleveland. The White Sox were coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and ran away with the division in 2021.

TWINS: Joey Gallo and the Twins agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, a deal that gives Minnesota another left-handed hitting outfielder.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

A two-time All-Star with Texas, Gallo looked lost at the plate last year with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him at the Aug. 2 trade deadline. He hit .160 with 19 homers and 47 RBIs, striking out 163 times in 350 at-bats.

Gallo has finished with a batting average under .200 in three straight seasons, striking out 455 times in 1,041 at-bats while batting .183 with 67 homers and 150 RBI.

YANKEES: Aaron Boone was worried last Tuesday, wondering whether Aaron Judge would leave the New York Yankees for the San Francisco Giants.

“All the tea leaves that day and the uncertainty of it all, it was a little bit of an uncomfortable, somber, not sure day,” the Yankees’ manager recalled Friday.

Boone was asleep his hotel room at the winter meetings in San Diego that night when a friend texted “Congrats.” News of Judge’s decision to accept a $360 million, nine-year contract from the Yankees broke about 5:30 a.m. PST. Boone then checked and learned Judge was staying in pinstripes.

“That morning we flipped the script on me a little bit,” he said with a smile during a break while handing out presents to children at the Yankees’ winter wonderland event.

Boone got more good news Thursday when the Yankees agreed to a $162 million, six-year contract with left-hander Carlos Rodón. The deals with Judge and Rodón are both subject to successful physicals.

“Obviously, we’re talking about a really, really talented guy that’s really starting putting it together here these last couple of years and, hopefully, he can have a big impact on us,” Boone said.

Judge’s deal is likely to be finalized next week.

Rodón, an All-Star the past two seasons, joins a rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino, with Frankie Montas, Domingo Germán and Clarke Schmidt also in the mix.

