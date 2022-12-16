FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets this week.

Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Wilson will start at quarterback Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play with a rib injury.

White started the last three games, but was twice knocked out of the Jets’ 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday. X-rays at the stadium were clear and he finished the game, but CT scans at a hospital revealed a fracture to his ribs on his right side.

“A couple in a row,” White said, “that makes that area just kind of really vulnerable.”

White was cleared to practice and said throughout the week he had no doubt he would start Sunday, but Saleh said Friday that team doctors wouldn’t clear him for contact. White added that doctors told him if he got hit “in the right spot,” it could lead to further damage.

“Mike White is an absolute warrior and has been doing everything he could this week to find another opinion to get him onto the football field, to find somebody who would clear him for contact,” Saleh said.

White acknowledged he spoke to nearly 10 doctors to see if he could find one that would give him the OK to play.

“And they just won’t,” White said. “And I completely understand why, but I’m always going to try to fight like hell to be out on the field with my guys. So, it’s frustrating, but it’s kind of part of football, part of life that you’ve got to deal with.”

So instead of starting for the Jets (7-6) who are trying to keep pace in the AFC playoff hunt, White will merely be a spectator.

BRONCOS: Quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, Coach Nanthaniel Hackett said.

Hackett said Wilson wasn’t pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback’s health.

Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.

• Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been fined more than $36,000 by the NFL for his blowout with an official prior to catching a career-best three touchdown passes against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.

A person with knowledge of the penalties confirmed to The Associated Press reports that Jeudy had been levied unsportsmanlike conduct fines of $23,020 for contact with line judge Tripp Sutter, and $13,461 for removing his helmet on the field prior to his confrontation with the official. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the league doesn’t announce fines.

Jeudy was angry that no flag was thrown on a play late in the second quarter that he felt should have drawn a defensive holding call. He ripped off his helmet and bumped into Sutter while hollering at him before retreating to the sideline.

TITANS: Tennessee’s injury issues continue to worsen with seven Titans being declared out, including a trio of defensive starters, for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks did not practice all week and will miss his second straight game because of the concussion sustained Dec. 4 at Philadelphia. Burks suffered the injury on a touchdown catch when Eagles defender Marcus Epps hit him in the face mask.

Defensively, the Titans (7-6) will be short-handed in the secondary with starting cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin) out for the second straight game.

Starting safety Amani Hooker, who has filled in at cornerback in passing situations, did not practice on Thursday or Friday with a knee injury. He also was declared out, and rookie cornerback Tre Avery remains in the concussion protocol.

The Titans had hoped to defensive lineman Denico Autry, who leads the team with seven sacks, would return from the knee injury that has kept him out the past three games. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but did not practice Friday and also is out.

Other offensive players who also will sit out the game include running back Dontrell Hilliard, who was carted off the field in last week’s loss to Jacksonville with a neck injury, and wide receiver C.J. Board (rib).

SEAHAWKS: Wide receiver Tyler Lockett will undergo surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand but the team is optimistic he could return before the end of the regular season.

Coach Pete Carroll said that there is no set timeline for Lockett’s return but there is hope the standout receiver may only be sidelined for a short time.

Lockett was injured late in Seattle’s 21-13 loss to San Francisco on Thursday night. The injury appears to have occurred when Lockett was hit hard and fell awkwardly with 3:47 remaining in the game.

BEARS: Quarterback Justin Fields is set to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing a practice this week because of an illness, while receiver Chase Claypool was ruled out due to a knee injury.

Fields was a full participant in practice Friday for the second straight day after sitting out on Wednesday. He missed the game at the New York Jets on Nov. 27 because of a separated nonthrowing shoulder, then threw for a season-high 254 yards and ran for a 55-yard touchdown against Green Bay two weeks ago.

Fields needs 95 yards to join Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only quarterbacks to run for 1,000 in a season. He also needs 64 to break the team quarterback rushing record of 968 set by Bobby Douglass in a 14-game season in 1972.

STEELERS: Quarterback Kenny Pickett remained in the concussion protocol and is doubtful to play on Sunday when the Steelers visit Carolina.

Pickett, who left last Sunday’s loss to Baltimore in the first quarter, was limited in practice all week. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph split practice reps again on Friday and Coach Mike Tomlin remained noncommittal about who will start if Pickett can’t go.

Trubisky threw for 276 yards and a touchdown after coming in for Pickett against Baltimore, but also threw three interceptions in Ravens’ territory. Rudolph hasn’t been active for a game all year after finishing third in the preseason quarterback derby.

CARDINALS: Recently fired Arizona assistant coach Sean Kugler has retained a law firm to investigate the allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard when the team was in Mexico last month for a game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kugler hired the law firm of Shields Pettini, which said it has filed a request for arbitration with the NFL in response to the Cardinals’ handling of the situation, which resulted in Kugler’s firing.

The law firm claims Kugler was fired for “unsubstantiated allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard.”

