The first major storm of the season got off to a messy and dangerous start Friday as a nor’easter pushed a mix of snow and rain into Maine.

Maine State Police responded to 27 crashes, rollovers and slide-offs between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the southern section of the Maine Turnpike below the Scarborough exit. Troopers also responded to nine crashes on the southern stretch of Interstate 295.

People are driving too fast and following too close, which is a super risky combination when roads are slushy and temperatures are hovering around freezing, said Lt. Lucas Hare, who oversees the turnpike.

“In weather conditions like this, it doesn’t take much to cause a crash,” Hare said. “As traffic picks up again this afternoon, we’re expecting delays and crashes to continue with the evening commute and through the remainder of the storm.”

Hare said no serious injuries were reported in the highway crashes so far, but fluctuating temperatures may bring more treacherous driving as the storm continues into Saturday.

By 10 a.m. Friday, the speed limit on the turnpike had been lowered to 45 mph.

Maintenance crews are keeping the highways clear and treated to battle ice buildup, Hare said, but they can’t anticipate the impact of sudden slight drops in temperature.

Hare asked that drivers slow down and keep a safe distance between vehicles. Safety experts recommend at least one car length for every 10 mph in normal driving conditions, so a more generous distance would be wise in snow and ice, he said.

Hare also suggested that people avoid driving during the storm, though he understood many people have holiday shopping to do and parties to attend. With festivities in mind, he also advised Mainers to avoid driving while intoxicated and adding another risk factor for a crash during the storm.

“We always hope for that,” Hare said.

Several crashes also have been reported in the Oxford County towns of Rumford, Brownfield, Fryeburg and West Paris.

Driving conditions were still clear Friday afternoon in central and northern parts of the state, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Turnpike crashes Friday morning included a box truck that flipped over and numerous vehicles sliding off the highway into the woods, guardrails and medians, Moss said.

“It’s the first big storm of the season,” she said. “People need to get used to driving in conditions like this again.”

This story will be updated.

