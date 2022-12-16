SACO – Addison Natalie Cross, 14, known affectionately as “Zee” by their friends, passed away accidentally on Dec. 11, 2022.

They were welcomed into the world in Brunswick, Maine, on July 25, 2008, a daughter of Sarah J. Truman of Saco, Maine, and Willis A. Cross of Windsor, Maine. Addie attended Saco Schools and was currently attending Thornton Academy as a freshman.

Addie was a lover of all the animals, including their cats, goats, and ducks at their dad’s house, and their two cats Molly and Mister at their mom’s house. They were once quoted in the Courier after a neighborhood cat was hit by a car that was beloved by the students at C.K. Burns Elementary in Saco. Addie was also well known by their classmates for always crying when reading books or watching a movie in class when an animal was injured or died. They were an empath through and through, and Addie was always concerned with the welfare of everyone and everything else.

Addie was the oldest sibling to two younger brothers, Jasper and Felix, whom Addie doted on. The boys thought their sibling was the most amazing human that could do no wrong, even when they disagreed. The three of them enjoyed a good wrestling match from time to time, and they offered all the snuggles wanted or needed. Addie was the boys’ role model for kindness and happiness. Addie was also the older sibling to twins, Cordelia and Silas, whom Addie was excited and nervous to welcome. Sadly, Addie was predeceased by Silas, only a day old and within hours of Addie meeting him, and this broke Addie’s heart. A few months later, the pandemic hit, and the isolation and the constant stress of Addie’s baby-sister’s survival in the NICU was a lot for an 11 year old. From there, it was an uphill battle for them.

Addie loved their plants and affectionately called them their “children”. Skateboarding grew to be something that they truly enjoyed. They loved anime and reading novels of all kinds, especially manga. Addie would sometimes come home with a stack of 10 books at a time from the library and loved to collect entire series of their favorites. Often, Addie would spend hours at the library after school and loved the ladies that work there.

The one thing that really stood out about Addie was their ability to befriend so many people. They were amazing at making sure people felt included and welcomed. Most recently, they saw a boy sitting at a lunch table by himself and they walked up to him and said that they were friends now and that he could come sit with Addie and their friends, that was that. And it worked. They became really good friends. There are numerous stories just like this. Addie would often tell the baristas at Starbucks (or a random person on the sidewalk) how pretty they were or how much they loved their hair or the shirt they were wearing. Addie was a ball of sunshine when they walked into a room. They weren’t afraid to be extra silly to get someone to smile. Addie had the biggest heart and cared about others, but Addie wasn’t able to show themselves the same love.

Addie was predeceased by their tiny baby brother, Silas Benner-Cross; uncle, Benjamin Jiang; paternal grandfather, Jeremy Ray; and their most precious cat, Julius.﻿

Addie is survived by a devastated crew of humans including their father, Willis Cross; mother, Sarah Truman and partner David Farrell; brothers, Jasper and Felix Farrell; sister, Cordelia Benner-Cross; paternal grandmother, Christy Craig Cross; maternal grandparents, Mark A Truman and Mary Zarba, and Jamie (Rowell) Webber and Thomas Webber; aunts Melanie Redd (Cross) and husband Quentin, and Erica Ray; Uncle M. Frederick Truman and wife Jamie (Meltzer); a team of cousins: Bryce, Dylan, and Tyler Truman, Samuel and Max Redd, and Jaxon Ray; and so very many friends, both near and far.﻿

Services will be held at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine 04005 on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, from 2-6 p.m.

All are welcomed to wear their favorite clothing (even if that’s pajamas), lots of colors, and any shirts with bad puns. Addie’s parents would love to hear stories about Addie/Zee, (and would love to have them in writing if you are up for it).﻿

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Trevor Project in Addie/Zee’s memory. Alternatively, do something kind for someone else, like an extra hug, buying someone a coffee (or a Pink Drink!), draw someone a picture, or tell someone how awesome they are. Lastly, secrets can kill. Always speak up if you know a friend is in trouble even if you think that means your friend will be upset with you or never speak to you again. Years later, each time they experience something wonderful they will be thankful that you did.﻿

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences on line, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.