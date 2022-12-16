SCARBOROUGH – Janet Claire Tripp Grant passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2022, at Seal Rock Health Care in Saco.

Janet was born on Aug. 27, 1927, in Biddeford, to Millard A. and Gertrude (Kimball) Tripp of Saco. She attended Saco schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1945, and from Central Maine School of Nursing in 1947. She married Ralph H. Grant in 1949, and their children Diana and Alan arrived in 1954 and 1956.

Janet loved her career as a registered nurse, working primarily at Maine Medical Center for decades and retiring in 1992 as evening supervisor of nursing. After retirement, she devoted her time to needlework and sewing, especially knitting and quilting. She was an active member of several local quilt groups, including Casco Bay Quilters, and travelled often to quilt gatherings. She won blue ribbons for her hand knitted sweaters at Fryeburg Fair.

Janet was also an avid reader, especially of Maine literature. She loved spending summers at camp in Baldwin, sitting on the porch with her large extended family. The highlight of the summer was the annual family reunion clambake at the camp.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband Ralph; and brothers Millard, Jr., Ronald and Forrest.

Survivors include her children Diana Cronin of Lakeland, Fla., and Alan Grant of Ocean Park; grandchildren John, Patrick and Scott Cronin, and Aaron Cronin and wife Melinda of Hickory, N.C., Tonya Sylvester and husband Shon of Old Orchard Beach, and Benjamin Grant of Biddeford. She is also survived by siblings Leslie Tripp and wife Mary Alice Tripp, and Nancy Tripp of Saco, sisters-in-law Doris Tripp of Saco and Ann Grant of Scarborough; surviving nieces and nephews include Patricia and Michael Jordan of Gorham, Richard and Patrice Tripp and Raynald Legendre of Saco, William and Deborah Tripp of Leesburg, Va., James and Robin Tripp and Susan Tripp of Limington, Donna Simpson of Lee, N.H., Carol and Jeff Scott of Lyman, Mary Jane Tripp, and Kathy and Mark Lambert of Saco, Larry and Sue Tripp of Saco, Karen and Michael Harmon of Limington, Joel and Anne Tripp of Limington, Andrew and Amanda Tripp and Nate and Sheri Tripp of Saco. The next generations include 31 grand nieces and nephews and 29 great-grands.

Visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Burial will take place at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Andre’s and Seal Rock Health Care for their care, and the home care workers of Compass for their extraordinary love and dedication.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to

North Saco Congregational Church,

P.O. Box 706,

Saco, ME 04072

