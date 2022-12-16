Smarc Jr., Joseph W. 76, of Cape Elizabeth & Port Charlotte, Fla., Dec. 10, in Scarborough. Visit 4-6 p.m. & Service 6 p.m., Dec. 20, Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Spring burial.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Smarc Jr., Joseph W. 76, of Cape Elizabeth & Port Charlotte, Fla., Dec. 10, in Scarborough. Visit 4-6 p.m. & Service ...
Share this Article
Give this Article
You can share 5 more gift articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one, go to the subscriptions page.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
Already a subscriber? Sign in.
Smarc Jr., Joseph W. 76, of Cape Elizabeth & Port Charlotte, Fla., Dec. 10, in Scarborough. Visit 4-6 p.m. & Service 6 p.m., Dec. 20, Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Spring burial.
Send questions/comments to the editors.