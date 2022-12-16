45 MILLIKEN RD., Bar Harbor — $11.2 million

4 beds, 4.5 baths, 7,016 SF

While the original mansion no longer stands, this estate was built by Chicago philanthropist, suffragette, and child advocate, Louise Bowen and her husband. Now known as “Tranquility,” the 9+ acre parcel on Frenchman Bay contains three year-round residences with 1,100 of deep water ocean frontage The main house is at the water’s edge and a two-bedroom apartment sits above an oversized two car garage. Tranquility Gatehouse has four bedrooms, and three-bedroom Tranquility Carriage House includes part of the granite foundation of the original estate. Listed by Story Litchfield, LandVest, Inc. See the full listing.

76 SEASMOKE RD., St. George — $10.9 million

4 beds, 3.5 baths, 3,654 SF

Featured in Architectural Digest in 2016, “Seasmoke Farm” sits on over 32 acres with 1,843 feet of ocean frontage. It includes a shingle-style main home and two seasonal cottages (two and three bedroom) with ocean views. Plus, there’s the pool house, which has a one-bedroom guest suite, a deep water dock and two moorings, two barns near the orchard, pastureland that is currently grazed by alpacas, an outdoor basketball court with a recreation building, and a freshwater pond. Listed by Brian Wickenden, Legacy Properties, Sotheby’s International Realty. See the full listing.

4 BAYBERRY LN., YORK — $9.975 million

6 beds, 7.5 baths, 7,022 SF

“The Shorehouse” is a singular property designed around its oceanfront view of Phillips Cove in Cape Neddick: open spaces, walls of windows, quartz counters and whitewashed woods. High end finishes and ensuite bedrooms abound. The center of this enormous space is the great room—vaulted ceilings with solid wood trusses and a gas fireplace, that opens to the seaside patio. Another highlight is the sunroom with massive granite hearth that leads to the pool (heated, salt water, blue granite deck). Recent $520,000 price drop. Listed by Anne Erwin, Sotheby’s International Realty. See the full listing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: