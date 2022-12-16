Portland schools superintendent Xavier Botana said he will offer to resign from his post effective Jan. 31 or the starting date of an interim superintendent, whichever comes first.

Botana was scheduled to end his tenure in June but said that he will offer to leave early due to the district’s ongoing payroll crisis that has resulted in hundreds of employees being paid incorrectly, late or not at all and has left some burdened with interest fees and debt.

Botana will offer up his resignation at a special board meeting scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. where the board is then expected to take a public vote to accept the resignation.

“As you know, the past six weeks have been extremely difficult for everyone at the Portland Public Schools, due to our payroll issues,” said Botana in an email sent to all staff Friday. “While I have worked tirelessly to find solutions and worked with the Portland Education Association to develop next steps to ensure that all staff are paid accurately and on time, I think it is in the district’s best interest that I step aside and allow new leadership to bring closure to these matters.”

Since October, the district has failed to pay hundreds of its 1,500 employees accurately, on time or at all. Over 750 district employees, half the district’s workforce, have told the district that they have had payroll or payroll-related issues, ranging from queries about how to access certain payroll information to missing pay.

As Botana was already scheduled to leave his position in June, the district had already begun searching for a replacement. A 13-person search committee including five board members and eight community representatives is in place and the district earlier this month signed a contract with a search firm.

Botana said he will be available to support in the transition if requested by the interim superintendent or the district’s board chair, Sarah Lentz, through June 30.

“I am committed to assisting the Board as it sees appropriate in the transition,” he said.

Lentz, in a statement Friday, thanked Xavier for his time with the district and praised his focus on equity but said she thinks his early departure is the right move.

“I agree that it is in our best interest to part ways with Superintendent Botana and I am grateful to him for understanding that it is time to step aside and allow someone else to bring in fresh energy and perspective to ensure our foundation is strong,” she said.

The Portland school district’s major payroll challenges began in late October, following the departure of key payroll staff. But the underlying issues — including a lack of built-in oversight and checks and balances and the use of an outdated system of payroll processing — that contributed to the ongoing payroll crisis have been present for longer.

An outside audit completed in March warned that the district’s financial system could be exposed to major problems.

The payroll crisis that began on Oct. 21 came to a head earlier this month when it was revealed that then board Chair Emily Figdor had refused an offer from the city to help the district manage its payroll problems and minimized the issues and around 50 district employees showed up at a school board meeting and voiced their concerns about the payroll problems and district leadership’s ability to do their job.

Since then the district and the educator union signed a legally binding document outlining how and when the district will remedy its payroll issues and agreeing to processes for employees to recoup money if they were paid incorrectly and if they were subject to incidental fees or debt due to not being paid accurately.

Additionally, the district agreed to an outside audit of its payroll system, has brought on a technology specialist to work with the district on managing payroll and as a long-term solution plans to outsource the district’s entire payroll system by spring.

