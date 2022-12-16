Bixa Fixa Salve from Smithereen Farm

Bixa Fixa is an anti-inflammatory, anti-infection, all-in-one healing powerhouse from Pembroke-based Smithereen Farm. It blends their locally grown, organic arnica, St. John’s wort, calendula, borage, yarrow, and plantain with Hawaii-grown bixa (also known as annatto or achiote), California olive oil and beeswax from Sparky’s Apiaries in Hope. $15 to $25 at smithereenfarm.com/shop

Marin Skincare’s Soothing Hydration Cream

Using a glycoprotein from in lobster that helps them regenerate limbs and shells, Marin Skincare sells just one, unique product to treat eczema, psoriasis, and dry skin. People with shellfish allergies should avoid or do a small test before using. $19.99 to $34.99 at marinskincare.com

Body oils by Island Apothecary

North Haven-based Island Apothecary makes two delicious smelling body oils. Floral uses lavender, rose, geranium, and bergamot essential oils. Earth is scented with sandalwood, chamomile, clary sage, lavender, and marjoram essential oils. $22 at islandapothecary.com

All things facial hair at Portland Trading Co.

From beard oil and brushes to razors and blades, this Market St. staple for globally curated home goods and apparel has everything one could want to keep a hair-sprouting face looking luxurious. Lea Classic aftershave balm is $28 at portlandtradingco.com

Facial serum from True North

Yes, there are luxury beauty products made in Maine. True North is based in Milo, where Heather Lux founded the company to manage her own menopause-induced skin changes. This chaga-based formula gives you anti-inflammatory and antioxidant rich moisture with no scent. $72 at truenorthbeauty.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: