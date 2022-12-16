Bixa Fixa Salve from Smithereen Farm
Bixa Fixa is an anti-inflammatory, anti-infection, all-in-one healing powerhouse from Pembroke-based Smithereen Farm. It blends their locally grown, organic arnica, St. John’s wort, calendula, borage, yarrow, and plantain with Hawaii-grown bixa (also known as annatto or achiote), California olive oil and beeswax from Sparky’s Apiaries in Hope. $15 to $25 at smithereenfarm.com/shop
Marin Skincare’s Soothing Hydration Cream
Using a glycoprotein from in lobster that helps them regenerate limbs and shells, Marin Skincare sells just one, unique product to treat eczema, psoriasis, and dry skin. People with shellfish allergies should avoid or do a small test before using. $19.99 to $34.99 at marinskincare.com
Body oils by Island Apothecary
North Haven-based Island Apothecary makes two delicious smelling body oils. Floral uses lavender, rose, geranium, and bergamot essential oils. Earth is scented with sandalwood, chamomile, clary sage, lavender, and marjoram essential oils. $22 at islandapothecary.com
All things facial hair at Portland Trading Co.
From beard oil and brushes to razors and blades, this Market St. staple for globally curated home goods and apparel has everything one could want to keep a hair-sprouting face looking luxurious. Lea Classic aftershave balm is $28 at portlandtradingco.com
Facial serum from True North
Yes, there are luxury beauty products made in Maine. True North is based in Milo, where Heather Lux founded the company to manage her own menopause-induced skin changes. This chaga-based formula gives you anti-inflammatory and antioxidant rich moisture with no scent. $72 at truenorthbeauty.com
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.