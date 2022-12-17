The winter’s first storm cut power to tens of thousands of residents Friday and Saturday and dumped up to 2 feet of heavy, wet snow in interior sections of Maine.

Snow totals were far less along the coast, where 3-4 inches fell in most areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The Portland International Jetport had received about 4 inches from Friday to early Saturday afternoon as the storm was winding down, Stephen Barron, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gray, said Saturday. Locke Mills in Oxford County received the state’s highest total, a whopping 24 inches, Barron said.

Oxford County was hardest hit with power outages. As of Saturday afternoon, 24,105 of 42,432 Central Maine Power customers in Oxford County were without electricity. In York and Cumberland counties, more than 20,000 customers were without power, and 13,659 outages were reported in Androscoggin County.

In all, 73,149 households had no electricity, according to CMP. Most of the outages were in western and northern Maine, said spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett.

“The wet, heavy snow has really loaded up the trees. Many of them have fallen and taken out power,” she said. In some parts of interior Maine roads had not yet been plowed – “we can’t get there to even assess the damage,” Hartnett said.

There were 200 CMP crews, 220 contractors and 230 tree workers on the job Saturday, Hartnett said, “and we are adding 90 additional contractors this afternoon to get to work. We’ll be out there all night.”

In northern Maine, 655 of 165,404 Versant Power customers were without electricity Saturday afternoon, according to the company’s outage list.

Snowfall varied widely in a storm that began Friday morning and continued through Saturday.

“It was a classic nor’easter with heavy snowbands in the state,” Barron said. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Cape Elizabeth had received only a half inch of snow, while Rangeley had received 15.5 inches.

Other totals include: Augusta, 5.5 inches; Lewiston, 5.7 inches; and Bridgton, 10.5 inches.

Public safety agencies were kept busy Friday and Saturday responded to numerous vehicle crashes, including tractor-trailer accidents that closed roads. But no fatalities or serious injuries had been reported to state police by Saturday afternoon, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Some motorists appeared to be heeding police advice against driving during the storm, but “there were still a good number of cars on the road,” Moss said.

The snow had ended in Portland by Saturday afternoon, but interior regions were expected to get several more inches, Barron said.

The forecast calls for temperatures low enough to keep the snow around for a few more days in most areas, but they might climb high enough for some melting along the coast.

Chances for a white Christmas are looking up, Barron said. Another storm is expected to arrive Thursday, but whether it will be rain or snow isn’t yet clear, he said.

