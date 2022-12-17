The winter’s first storm created havoc for motorists and delivered up to two feet of snow on interior Maine, while the coast saw much less, according to the National Weather Service.

At the Portland Jetport four inches of snow fell on Friday and Saturday, Stephen Barron, a NWS meteorologist said Saturday. Locke Mills in Oxford County received the most snow in the state, a whopping 24 inches, Barron said.

Snowfall varied widely in a storm that began Friday morning and continued through Saturday. “It was a classic Nor’easter with heavy snowbands in the state,” Barron said. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Cape Elizabeth received only a half inch of snow, while Rangeley received 15.5 inches.

Other totals include: Augusta, 5.5 inches; Lewiston, 5.7 inches; and Bridgton, 10.5 inches.

The storm will linger through much of Saturday morning, but Portland is not expected to receive much more snow, while interior regions will likely get several more inches, Barron said.

Beyond Saturday, this week’s forecast calls for temperatures which should mean snow will stick around, but the coast will see some snow turn to slush.

Chances of a white Christmas may be good, Barron said, predicting another storm on Thursday, but it’s too early to predict whether it will be small or significant.

Related Headlines Nor’easter brings a slippery mix of snow and rain to Maine

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous