BIDDEFORD – Carmen Therese (Levesque) Guay, 89, of Biddeford, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a brief illness.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at The Fortin Group, 70 Horton St., Lewiston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at the Holy Cross Church, 1080 Lisbon St., Lewiston.

A complete obituary can be read at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com where online condolences may be shared with her family.

