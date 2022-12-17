GETTYSBURG, Pa. – Robert L. Reynolds, 69, of Gettysburg, Pa. (formerly of Standish) died Sunday morning, Dec. 11, 2022 at his home.

Born Oct. 21, 1953 in Portland, he was the son of the late Charles and Josephine (Godbois) Reynolds. He was the husband of Dorothy N. (Jensen) Reynolds of Gettysburg to whom he was married to for 48 years.

Robert was a graduate of Deering High School in Portland. He worked various jobs including as a baker at IBC for a number of years, as well as Wal-Mart and Giant Foods.

In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his two sons, Christopher Reynolds, of Washington state, Michael Reynolds, of Norfolk, Va.; his granddaughter, Sophia Reynolds, of St. John’s Newfoundland, Canada; and his brother, David Reynolds and his wife Laurie, of Windham.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Chester Reynolds.

Better known as “Bob” or “Bobby” by his friends and family. Bob was a beloved husband, a proud father to his two boys and a doting grandfather, affectionately known as “Papa” to Sophia. Bob will be loved and missed by many near and far.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Adams Regional EMS and local law enforcement that responded.

Funeral services, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

