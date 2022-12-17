Brady Croteau scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half, starting Old Orchard Beach on its way to a 61-49 win over Waynflete in a Class C South boys’ basketball game Saturday in Portland.

Landen Johnson also reached double figures with 15 points for the Seagulls (2-0), who built a 35-22 halftime lead.

Matt Adey led Waynflete with 14 points.

KENNEBUNK 67, BIDDEFORD 42: Theo Pow scored 20 points and Jacob Thompson added 14 to lift the Rams (1-1) over the Tigers (1-2) in Biddeford.

Max Andrews chipped in with 13 points. George Lazos had seven.

Julius Silva led Biddeford with 12 points. Jake Samoilov and Drew Smyth each finished with nine.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

KENNEBUNK 63, BIDDEFORD 32: Ruby Sliwkowski dropped in 22 points as the Rams (2-1) downed the Tigers (0-3) in Kennebunk.

Cassandra MacKenzie added nine points and Kendall Therrien had eight.

Hannah Smith led Biddeford with 20 points.