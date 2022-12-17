BASEBALL

The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson agreed Saturday to a $177 million, seven-year contract.

The deal includes a full no-trade clause, according to two people familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical.

The addition of Swanson is the biggest of three major moves by the Cubs since the end of the season. The team finalized a $17.5 million, one-year contract with 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on Wednesday, and right-hander Jameson Taillon agreed to a four-year contract that is worth roughly $68 million.

Swanson was part of a stellar group of free agent shortstops that also included Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts. He was the last one of the four to decide on a team.

The 28-year-old Swanson is coming off perhaps his best big league season, hitting .277 with 25 homers and a career-best 96 RBI in 162 games for the Braves. He made the NL All-Star team for the first time and also won his first Gold Glove.

GOLF

PNC CHAMPIONSHIP: Tiger Woods and 13-year-old son Charlie shot a 13-under 59 in the scramble format, two shots behind Justin Thomas and his father, club professional Mike Thomas, in the opening round at Orlando, Florida.

Woods, limping with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, chipped in for eagle from behind the fifth green and closed out the front nine with putts of 20 feet and 35 feet.

His son, playing through an ankle injury, contributed a wedge to 3 feet for their first birdie and a 20-foot birdie putt during an eight-hole stretch in which they were 9-under par. Charlie finished the round with a 6-foot birdie putt, stooping to pick up his father’s coin before the ball even went into the cup.

They still have to track down Team Thomas, which made two eagles and closed with a birdie from the bunker for a 15-under 57.

EUROPEAN TOUR: French golfer Antoine Rozner has a two-shot lead going into the last round of the Mauritius Open.

Rozner carded a 4-under 68 in the third round to move to 14 under overall. Countryman Julien Brun was alone in second after a 67.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Racing a day after breaking two fingers on her left hand, Sofia Goggia of Italy dominated the fourth women’s downhill of the season in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Goggia beat Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia by 0.43 seconds. On Friday, she was injured when she hit a gate but still finished second in a downhill on the same Corviglia course. She then went to Milan to have surgery, and the Italian ski team said a metal rod and screws were placed inside her hand to stabilize it and her hand wrapped in a cast.

• Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde returned to the top of a men’s downhill podium at Val Gardena, Italy, two days after finishing fifth in a shortened race at the same resort.

Kilde beat French veteran Johan Clarey by 0.35 seconds for his third win in four downhills this season. Mattia Casse was a surprise third, 0.42 behind for the Italian’s first career podium.

FOOTBALL

CFL: Edmonton Elks wide receiver Christian Saulsberry was shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee, the Canadian Football League team announced.

The Elks didn’t provide any other information about the shooting. Saulsberry, a 5-foot-8 player known for his speed, turned 25 on Monday. He played college football for West Alabama, where he led the team with 1,223 all-purpose yards during his senior season in 2019.

