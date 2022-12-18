The Red Sox have an agreement with former Dodger infielder Justin Turner as they’ve signed the 38-year-old to a two-year, $22 million deal.

MassLive’s Chris Cotillo confirmed Joon Lee’s ESPN report. Lee tweeted:

“Third baseman Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources tell me and @JeffPassan Turner, 38, is expected to spend most of his time at designated hitter or first base, with Rafael Devers at third. Turner had been a Dodger for the last nine years.”

Jeff Passan then added details:

“Justin Turner’s deal with the Boston Red Sox is for two years and just shy of $22 million, and it includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN.”

Playing Turner at first base would seem to cut into playing time for rookie Triston Casas. The Red Sox released Eric Hosmer seemingly to clear a path for Casas. Turner does have experience as second base, but not in 2022. He played 66 games at third and 62 as a DH last year. He was a leader in L.A. and could help fill the void left by Xander Bogaerts.

Turner, who just turned 38, wasn’t as good as he was in the peak of his career in 2022 but was still a productive offensive player. He slashed .278/.350..438 with an OPS of .788. He had 13 home runs and drove in 81. He’s a two-time All-Star including in 2021.

MEMORABILIA: The ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit for his American League-record 62nd home run has sold for $1.5 million at auction.

The price is the second highest paid for a baseball auction, according to Goldin Executive Chairman and Founder Ken Goldin. He identified the buyer as a prominent Midwestern businessman and collector.

Bidding on the ball opened on Nov. 29 and ended Saturday. The minimum opening bid was set at $1 million.

The home run ball was consigned to Goldin in November by Cory Youmans. He was sitting in the front row of section 31 in left field at Globe Life Field on Oct. 4 when Judge led off the second game of a doubleheader between the Yankees and Rangers and connected. Youmans snared the drive on the fly with his glove.

“That’s the magic of sports – this ball didn’t only change Aaron’s life, it changed the life of the fan who was in the stadium that night, too,” Goldin said in a statement. “We’re so proud to have been trusted by Cory to present this piece of history for public auction.”

Youmans identified the buyer only by his first name.

“Congratulations to Joe! Given the historical significance of #62, it was important to me that the selling process was fair, accessible and transparent,” Youmans said in a statement. “Joe seems like a great man and the perfect steward for this special piece of MLB history.”

Roger Maris, a former Yankee, set the old record of 61 in 1961.

The highest price paid at auction for a baseball is $3 million. It was for one hit by Mark McGwire on Sept. 27, 1998, to reach 70 for the season. Comic book creator and artist Todd McFarlane bought the ball.

