INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, Julius Randle made six free throws in the final minute and the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 109-106 on Sunday for their NBA-best seventh consecutive victory.

The 19th and final lead change came in the final minute, when Randle made two foul shots with 45.6 seconds remaining for a 105-104 lead. After the teams exchanged turnovers, Randle hit four more free throws in the final two possessions. The Pacers missed a shot from just inside half-court at the buzzer.

Randle finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds. RJ Barrett added 24 points.

Brunson, who was 11 of 22 from the field with three 3-pointers, started a fourth-quarter comeback from a 104-98 hole with a 3-pointer and then a steal and a layup in a span of 24 seconds.

Randle and Barrett have carried the Knicks during the winning streak. Randle averaged 27 points, 11 rebounds and 4.2 assists in the previous six games. Barrett averaged 22 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Buddy Hield and Aaron Nesmith each had 23 points for Indiana. Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Haliburton each added 15.

NOTES

LAKERS: Anthony Davis has a right foot injury that’s expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly.

Davis – who leads the Lakers with averages of 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game, numbers that had him in the NBA’s MVP conversation – was injured in the first half of the Lakers’ win over Denver on Friday night. He did not play after halftime.

FORMER PHOENIX Suns and New York Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after he allegedly hit one of his teenage daughters in the face.

Miami-Dade County court records show that Stoudemire, 40, was arrested early Sunday and later released on $1,500 bond with a no-contact order issued.

The Miami Herald, citing a police report, said Stoudemire struck one of his two teenage daughters during an argument at his Miami home Saturday night. The newspaper says he has two daughters, ages 17 and 14, but the report doesn’t specify which one he allegedly struck.

According to the paper, the 6-foot-10, 255-pound Stoudemire confronted the girl and accused her of being disrespectful to his mother during a phone call.

When she denied it, he told her “You’re talking back again,” and punched her in the jaw, leaving her bleeding, the report says.

The girl contacted her mother, Stoudemire’s ex-wife, who came to home and picked up the two girls, their two brothers and then contacted police.

The report says that when officers went to Stoudemire’s home, he told them the teen had called her mother “because she was sad” and she “was sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.” He then invoked his right to remain silent.

