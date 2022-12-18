CHICAGO — Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-1 on Sunday night for their seventh straight win.

Vincent Trocheck, Filip Chytil and Kappo Kakko each had a goal and an assist, and Vitali Kravtsov, Braden Schneider and Jacob Trouba also scored for the Rangers. Adam Fox had three assists, and Alexis Lafreniere and Mika Zibanejad each had two.

Philipp Kurashev scored for Chicago and Arvid Soderblom finished with 19 saves.

The Rangers have not lost since a 5-2 defeat at home to the Blackhawks on Dec. 3. Chicago has lost seven straight since then and is 1-14-1 since mid-November.

Chytil, Panarin and Kakko scored on consecutive shots in a 5:59 span to make it 3-0 late in the first period. Chytil scored his eighth with 6:56 left, Panarin got his eighth with 3:05 remaining and Kakko added his eighth with 57 seconds to go.

Kurashev scored for the Blackhawks at 1:33 of the second with a shot that deflected off Trouba’s stick and in for his fourth.

Advertisement

Trouba scored his second nine minutes later to restore the Rangers’ three-goal lead and Trocheck converted on a power play for his 11th with 16 seconds remaining in the period to make it 5-1.

Kravtsov’s second of the season on a breakaway made it 6-1 at 8:56 of the third. Chicago defenseman Caleb Jones, pursuing Kravtsov on the play, dived after the Rangers’ forward and ended up sliding into Soderblom. The goalie was shaken up but remained in the game.

Schneider capped the scoring with his fifth with 6:23 left.

HURRICANES 3, PENGUINS 2: Jordan Staal scored with 6:27 remaining as Carolina rallied past visiting Pittsburgh, snapping the Penguins’ seven-game winning streak.

Derek Stepan and Brady Skjei both had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who stretched their points streak to 11 games.

Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, a rookie who had Saturday night off but was appearing for the eighth time in nine games, stopped 24 shots. Two of his nine victories this season have come against Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

Rickard Rakell and Brock McGinn scored for the Penguins. Goalie Casey DeSmith made 26 saves.

WILD 4, SENATORS 2: Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists as host Minnesota won its fifth straight.

Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist and Jared Spurgeon also scored. Sam Steel had two assists to back Filip Gustavsson in his stoppage of Ottawa’s four-game winning streak with 25 saves against his former team.

Mark Kastelic spoiled the shutout bid for Gustavsson with a goal early in the third period. With 1:40 left, Claude Giroux knocked in a rebound with the Senators to cut the lead to one. Frederick Gaudreau answered with a slap shot on the empty net to seal it with 25 seconds left.

KRAKEN 3, JETS 2: Jared McCann scored the late winner to give Seattle a win at home.

Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots, with both Winnipeg goals coming on the power play.

Mark Scheifele and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets. David Rittich had 32 saves. The loss ended Winnipeg’s five-game road winning streak, which had tied a franchise record.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »