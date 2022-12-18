EAST BALDWIN – Darla Jean (Raymond) Fisher, 63, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Dec. 12, 2022.

Born Nov. 21, 1959, Darla was the eldest daughter of the late Lee and Jo Raymond of Buxton.

She was a graduate of Bonny Eagle High School as well as Southern Maine Community College. An exemplary typist with a knack for organization, Darla managed several offices over the years, most notably as administrative assistant at Maine Veterans Homes in Scarborough. But her favorite and most recent job was typing from home with a dog on her lap.

Darla enjoyed gardening, camping, gaming, spending time with her grandchildren, riding her Harley, and attending any live music venue. Freebird! She had a contagious smile, an amazing singing voice and a natural desire to help others.

Waiting for her at a party in the sky are Darla’s parents; and sister, Diane Raymond.

Among those missing her terribly are the love of her life, Neal Butler; her brother, Michael Raymond; daughters Kellie Valodzin and Tracey Martin; niece, Julie Akeley, nephew, Eben Raymond; grandchildren Krystal and Ashley Martin, Kyron and Liana Valodzin; great-grandchildren Dean and Viola Lavigne; extended family, lifelong friends and countless others touched by Darla’s light and love.

A service will be held Thursday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd., Buxton, followed by a gathering at the Lions Hall in Hollis. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

