PORTLAND – Marie Ann Dubois died Dec. 12, 2022 at the age of 59. Her death was the result of a tragic car accident in Benedicta. Marie was born in Fort Kent to Reynold and Rita (Grenier) Dubois on Jan. 31, 1963.

Family and friends will be holding a celebration of Marie’s life on Wednesday Dec. 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME, 04103. Please bring your memories as we share the joy Marie brought into our lives.

Memories can be left and more information is available at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family has established a GoFundMe page to receive donations that will help support our celebration of Marie’s life.

