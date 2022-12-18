NORTH YARMOUTH – Patricia M. Morrison, 52, of North Yarmouth, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022.

Her husband Gregory R. Morrison Sr. will host a service at the Tree of Life Church A/G 1051 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 1 p.m. For full obituary please http://www.advantageportland.com

