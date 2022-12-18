Tens of thousands of homes are still without power Sunday following the nor’easter that hit Maine on Friday and continued into Saturday.

The first big storm of the winter knocked out power for 122,000 CMP customers during the storm, of which 72,000 residents have seen their power return, CMP spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett said.

In Oxford County nearly half of Central Maine Power customers are still without electricity, according to CMP’s outage list. As of Sunday morning, 19,534 customers in Oxford County are affected, including one of its smaller towns, Stoneham, where the whole town of 360 customers were without power.

Throughout the state, a total of 51,551 homes were without power Sunday morning, according to CMP.

Counties with significant outages Sunday include Androscoggin, 7,721; Cumberland, 8,260; Kennebec, 5,733; and York, 3,501.

In northern Maine, there were 10,401 Versant Power customers without electricity, according to the company’s website.

CMP is working to restore power and is making progress, but conditions are challenging. The wet, heavy snow “loaded up the trees. Many of them have fallen and taken out power,” Hartnett said.

Despite heavy snow still being cleared by road crews, “we are able to move more quickly today to investigate remaining system damage, and communicate restoration estimates to customers,” Kerri Therriault, senior director of electric operations said in a prepared statement.

The power outage on CMP’s website shows that some areas of Norway and Fryeburg will receive power by 10 p.m. Sunday night while other parts of Oxford County show areas still being assessed.

CMP is working to provide estimates of when customers will receive power, according to Therriault.

Restoring power to all could take until late Monday or early Tuesday, CMP said Saturday.

On Sunday CMP had more than 1,500 line and tree workers spread across the region, including 600 workers who arrived Saturday night to help. The 1,500 workers is nearly triple the normal workforce, Hartnett said. CMP is prioritizing schools and critical facilities, making sure they have power.

For residents suffering an extended power outage, CMP recommends to keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to preserve food, only opening when necessary. Also, in winter temperatures store food in a shed or garage.

When outages are extended, wrap water pipes with insulation or newspaper to keep pipes from freezing.

