Equity will remain a priority for Portland Public Schools as the district works to recover from the pandemic and its ongoing payroll crisis while it also searches for a new superintendent, school board Chair Sarah Lentz said Monday in the annual State of the Schools Address delivered to City Council.

While recognizing the serious fumbles made by the district in recent months, Lentz focused on the district’s accomplishments over the past year, including numerous accolades received by students and staff, as she talked about the district’s plans to keep equity at the forefront of its work.

In response to the address, multiple city councilors thanked Lentz, a rookie board member who has served as chair for two weeks, for her transparency and leadership skills, praised her for jumping into the job during a period of turmoil and said they were committed to working collaboratively with Lentz and the rest of the board.

“I appreciate the energy, integrity and transparency you’re bringing to this role,” Mayor Kate Snyder said.

This year’s State of the Schools address came during a period of turmoil for the district, including a payroll crisis that has resulted in hundreds of employees being paid incorrectly, late or not at all, while leaving some burdened with interest, fees, and debt. Superintendent Xavier Botana took responsibility for the crisis and tendered an early resignation. In her address, Lentz apologized again for the crisis and the district’s initial lack of communication regarding its payroll issues and summarized the district’s plans to right its wrongs.

It is the district’s “first order of business,” to resolve its payroll issues and restore the trust of its employees, she said.

Moving forward, Lentz said that equity would remain a priority and the current strategic plan a guiding light. The Portland Promise, the district’s strategic plan, commits to ensuring its graduates are prepared and empowered by focusing on academic excellence, social and emotional skills, creating and retaining a diverse group of quality staff, and breaking down inequities.

Although the district has been working under the Portland Promise since 2017, Lentz said there is a lot more work to do to create a more equitable school system. She highlighted a continuing gap in achievement between diverse and non-diverse students and that fewer than 10 percent of district staff are people of color.

“Portland Public Schools made eliminating these inequities a priority and rightly so,” she said.

