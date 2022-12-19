Rigometrics with Dave Gutter

7:30 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Check out an up-and-coming band that formed last year and and released its debut album this year. You’ll hear and love the classic rock influence on Portland’s Rigometrics. The trio is Keenan Hendricks on keys and vocals, Josef Berger on electric guitar and Derek Haney on drums. What’s more, Dave Gutter from Rustic Overtones will be opening the show and joining them for some songs. Here’s a chance to turn off the Christmas carols and turn up the rock ‘n’ roll for one night at Portland House of Music.

Magic 8 Ball Winter Solstice Concert

7 p.m. Friday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $22 at the door. stlawrencearts.org

Will you have a great time if you go to the Magic 8 Ball show? You may rely on it. The annual winter solstice acoustic performance will combine original tunes with Bob Dylan and Tom Waits covers and some fan favorites. The band is Chris Dombrowski, Ben Hunsberger and Ted DeMille, with special guest Scott Woodruff. Expect lots of harmonies and some spontaneous comedic moments thrown in. Outlook good!

Red Eye Flight Crew

8 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $18, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Before you either descend into massive family time or perhaps a few solo days, here’s a chance to don ye now your dancing shoes and have a guaranteed fun night out. Silent Flight: A Festive Funky Holiday Hang is what Gina Alibrio & The Red Eye Flight Crew are calling their show at Portland House of Music, and you can expect to hear some funky jams along with a sleigh full of holiday tunes. It’s OK to wear your ugly Christmas sweater, but you won’t last too long it in once you hit the dance floor.

