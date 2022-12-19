LISBON — Levi Tibbetts made 12 field goals and poured in 26 points to pace the Lisbon boys basketball team to a 67-37 win over Wiscasset in a Mountain Valley Conference game on Monday.

Tibbetts and Chase Mailhot scored eight and seven points, respectively, as Lisbon (2-1) built a 21-11 lead after one quarter. Mailhot finished with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Canaan Cameron added seven points, and six other players scored for the Greyhounds.

Dylan Akers drained five 3s and scored a team-high 17 points for the Wolverines (0-3).

