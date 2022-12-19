OAKLAND — A man stole an undisclosed amount of money Monday morning from Camden National Bank in downtown Oakland, less than two weeks after the bank’s branch in downtown Waterville was robbed, according to police.

Oakland police responded just before 10 a.m. to a bank alarm at the Camden National Bank branch at 51 Main St., according to Detective Sgt. Tracey Frost.

The suspect, who was wearing a baseball hat and a plaid shirt, fled on foot, police said.

When asked if the suspect displayed a weapon and if police had surveillance video of the robbery, Frost said the investigation was ongoing and police were working to answer those questions. Frost said there was no apparent danger to the public.

School officials placed Oakland schools in a lockout in response to the robbery, according to an email from Regional School Unit 18 Superintendent Carl Gartley. He added that after speaking with police, there appeared to be no threat to students or staff members.

While in lockout, students continue normal classes, but do not leave a school building for recess or other reasons. There is also additional screening of anyone seeking to enter a building.

Advertisement

RSU 18, which includes Oakland, Belgrade, China, Rome and Sidney, has multiple schools within a mile of Camden National Bank’s branch in Oakland.

The lockout was lifted at about 11 a.m.

The robbery Monday occurred less than two weeks after the bank’s downtown Waterville branch was robbed. The suspect in that robbery also made off with an undisclosed amount of money. No arrests have been made in that case, and Frost did not respond to a message asking if investigators believe the two robberies are related.

Anyone with information about the Oakland robbery is asked to contact Deputy Chief Rick Stubbert or Officer Tim Locke at 207-465-2202.

The Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service and Waterville Police Department, including the city’s police dog, assisted Oakland police Monday in searching for the suspect.

Related Headlines Man robs Camden National Bank in downtown Waterville

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: