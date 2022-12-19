Emma Travis scored eight of her 15 points in the third quarter to help South Portland beat Sanford 52-45 Monday night in a girls’ basketball game at South Portland.

The Red Riots (2-1) outscored the Spartans (1-2) 15-8 in the third quarter to build a 43-30 lead.

Destiny Peter also had 15 points for South Portland.

Riley Hebler had 16 points, going 10 for 17 from the line, for Sanford, and Julissa McBarron scored 12.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 53, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 24: Elise McNair scored 22 points as the Seagulls (2-1) defeated the Guardians (1-2) at Eliot.

Sarah Davis scored 12 for Old Orchard Beach.

Advertisement

Ellie Leech paced Seacoast Christian with 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Breckyn Winship pulled down 16 boards.

BRUNSWICK 73, FREEPORT 39: Maddy Werner scored 14 points and grabbed 13 boards (11 offense rebounds) as the Dragons (3-0) beat the Falcons (1-2) at Brunswick.

Alexis Morin had 13 points for Brunswick, Dakota Shipley had 12 points and six steals, and Eva Harvey chipped in with 11.

Sydney Gelhar led Freeport with 16 points and Angel Pillsbury had 15.

SCARBOROUGH 48, BONNY EAGLE 29: Caroline Heartly had five of her 14 points in the second quarter as the Red Storm (2-1) took control with a 16-4 quarter and downed the Scots (2-1) at Scarborough.

Ellie and Megan Rumelhart had nine points apiece for Scarborough.

Advertisement

Kaitlyn Bartash scored 12 points for Bonny Eagle and Ember Hastings adding 11.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

LISBON 67, WISCASSET 37: Levi Tibbetts made 12 field goals and scored 26 points to pace the Greyhounds (2-1) past the Wolverines (0-3) in Lisbon.

Tibbetts and Chase Mailhot scored eight and seven points as Lisbon built a 21-11 lead after one quarter. Mailhot finished with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Canaan Cameron added seven points, and six other players scored for the Greyhounds.

Dylan Akers hit five 3s and scored a team-high 17 points for Wiscasset.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 76, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 37: Landen Johnson had 15 of his 18 points in the first half as the Seagulls (3-0) rolled to a 44-8 halftime advantage and easily handled the Guardians (1-2) at South Berwick.

Advertisement

Brady Croteau led Old Orchard Beach with 22 points, and Brady Plante had 10.

Sunry Johnson had 18 points for Seacoast Christian.

GORHAM 74, MASSABESIC 29: Ashton Leclerc scored 13 points for the Rams (3-0) as they cruised past the Mustangs (0-3) at Waterboro.

Devin Jacques had 12 points for Gorham, as well as Quinn Dillon, who hit four 3-pointers.

Colby Nelson had eight points for Massabesic.

FREEPORT 43, BRUNSWICK 33: Connor Smith paced the Falcons (1-3) with 15 points as they closed on a 22-11 run to top the Dragons (0-3) at Freeport.

Advertisement

JT Pound chipped in with 12 points for Freeport.

Thomas Harvey led Brunswick with 16 points.

OCEANSIDE 87, MARANACOOK 78: Carter Galley scored 25 points to lead the Mariners (3-0) over the Black Bears (1-1) in Readfield.

Oceanside trailed 40-37 at halftime before coming back for the win.

Braden St. Pierre led Maranacook with 34 points.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Advertisement

LEWISTON 6, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Ava Geoffrey opened the scoring with a first-period goal for the Blue Devils (4-1) as they blanked the Bulldogs (0-6) at Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Avaya Desjardins had a goal and an assist for Lewistion, and Fiona Landry, Courtney Lachance and Dayla Tripp had second-period goals. Sadie Goyette scored in the third, directing in a shot from Alyssa Marcoux.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC 5, MARSHWOOD/TRAIP/SANFORD/NOBLE 4: The Saints (2-1) got goals from five players top the Knighthawks (1-2) at Dover, New Hampshire.

Miles Frenette and Tim Ouellette scored to stake St. Dom’s to a 2-0 lead after one period. The Saints went up 3-0 on Erik Jones’ in the second.

The Knighthawks stormed back with three goals (Ayden Lockhard, Danny Fuller and Zach Camp) in the final four minutes of the middle period. .

Bradley Wentworth put the Knighthawks ahead early in the third period before Morgan tied it for St. Dom’s. Ethan Pelletier scored with just under seven minutes left to win it for the Saints.

Jayden Lynn made 15 saves for St. Dom’s, and Ben Ott stopped 20 of 24 shots for the Knighthawks.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »