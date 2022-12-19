PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris hit a 3-pointer in overtime that put Philadelphia ahead to stay, and Joel Embiid had 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as the 76ers extended their winning streak to a season-best five games with a 104-101 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

Harris put the Sixers ahead with 2:12 left in OT and finished with 21 points, making five of his seven 3-point attempts. Harris had another 3-pointer called off in overtime after a play went to review. A moving screen by PJ Tucker erased the basket.

James Harden added 14 points for Philadelphia, which has won the first five games of a seven-game homestand, the Sixers’ longest of the season. The 76ers close out the stretch against the Pistons on Wednesday and Clippers on Friday.

The 76ers won despite a stellar performance from Toronto All-Star forward Pascal Siakam, whose 38-point performance was the highest point total allowed by 76ers this season. Siakam added 15 rebounds, six assists and strong defense down the stretch in a losing effort.

The Raptors used a 19-1 run, which stretched from late in the third quarter and into the start of the fourth, to erase Philadelphia’s lead, which reached as many as 14 points early in the third. Siakam fueled Toronto’s comeback, scoring 10 of Toronto’s 19 points during the run.

It is the sixth consecutive loss for the struggling Raptors, who fell to 13-18.

CAVALIERS 122, JAZZ 99: Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against Utah since it traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a win at home.

The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA’s best home record to 15-2. The league’s best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage.

Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a stunning blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent the three-time All-Star to the Cavs in exchange for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, rookie Ochai Agbaji and three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029).

Mitchell’s arrival has legitimized the Cavs, who barely missed the playoffs last season with the one of the league’s youngest rosters. He’s been everything Cleveland hoped, averaging 29.5 points per game while providing leadership.

TIMBERWOLVES 116, MAVERICKS 106: Anthony Edwards had 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists to lead host Minnesota over the unglued Dallas Mavericks, who lost star Luca Doncic and Coach Jason Kidd to successive ejections late in the third quarter.

Naz Reid pitched in 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who kept up their energy from a franchise-record 150-point performance to beat Chicago a night earlier, despite the absence of standout big men Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns and three key reserves.

Doncic had a season-low 19 points — 14 below his average — on 5-for-17 shooting to match his season-worst percentage (29.4). The triple-double machine and league’s second-leading scorer was whistled for consecutive technicals after Randy Bullock was called for a foul on Edwards.

Doncic, who played on a strained right quadriceps that kept him out of the 100-99 overtime loss at Cleveland on Saturday, looked legitimately confused by the punishment and had to be pointed toward the tunnel to exit the court.

Then Kidd lost it and received the same fate. He had to be restrained by an assistant as he went after referee Nick Buchert with some animated feedback.

SPURS 124, ROCKETS 105: Devin Vassell had 26 points and San Antonio won at Houston to snap a two-game skid.

The Spurs won this matchup of the two worst teams in the Western Conference despite missing leading scorer Keldon Johnson, who averages more than 21 points a game. Johnson was out with a bruised lower back.

San Antonio used a big third quarter to pull away and led by 16 entering the fourth before scoring the first five points of the final quarter to push the lead to 97-76.

