WASHINGTON — Nic Dowd scored twice in 11 seconds, Dmitry Orlov had the overtime winner and the Washington Capitals won their second in a row by beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 Monday night with Alex Ovechkin still waiting for his next major milestone.

Ovechkin, for a third consecutive game, was unable to score his 801st goal and tie Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list. He remained stuck on 800 with Howe’s sons Mark and Marty in attendance and thinking it would be fitting if Ovechkin tied their father’s mark against his longtime team, with which he played 25 seasons.

Even without a goal from Ovechkin, the Capitals will take the victory on Orlov’s goal with 21.3 seconds left in 3-on-3 overtime, especially after playing without winger T.J. Oshie. And it took coming back from a two-goal deficit to get it.

STARS 2, COLUMBUS 1: Wyatt Johnston scored 55 seconds into the second period and visiting Dallas beat Columbus to remain atop the Central Division.

Jason Robertson also scored for Dallas and Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots in his 100th NHL game. Oettinger lost his shutout bid when Ken Johnson beat him with a backhander with 15 seconds remaining. The Stars have won seven of their last nine games, including a 3-1-1 road trip.

TRADE: The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin on Monday.

Hunt has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. He has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season.

Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was held without a point in eight games in his first stint with Toronto before spending the past two seasons in Switzerland. The 25-year-old has two goals and two assists in 24 games for the Leafs so far this season. Malgin has 30 goals and 64 points in 215 regular-season games with Florida and Toronto.

FLYERS: Philadelphia forward Cam Atkinson will have neck surgery Wednesday and miss the entire season, another setback for one of the worst teams in the NHL.

The 33-year-old Atkinson has not played at all this season. Atkinson scored 23 goals and had 50 points last season in his first year with the Flyers. He spent the first 10 years of his career with Columbus. Atkinson is signed through 2025, with a cap hit of $5.875 million per season.

The Flyers have only 10 wins and 27 points this season and have been plagued with injuries to key players such as Sean Couturier and Ryan Ellis.

OILERS: Edmonton signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, $7.8 million contract extension on Monday. The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a 9-8-1 record, a 2.83 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season.

He was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (78th) of the 2017 entry draft. Skinner has appeared in 33 NHL games with a career 2.82 goal-against average and a .912 save percentage.

