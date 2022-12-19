HALLOWELL — Police, who continue to search for the suspect wanted in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting, have identified the victim.

Hallowell Police Sgt. Christopher Giles said Joshua Arbour, 42, was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta on Sunday.

Hospital spokeswoman Joy McKenna said Monday she has no information regarding Arbour.

At about 3 a.m. Sunday, police from Hallowell, Augusta and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a shooting at 6 Second St. in Hallowell, near the Augusta city line. The shooting, reported by a neighbor, was was the result of an apparent altercation between two people who knew each other.

Giles said Monday that following the shooting, the Kennebec Sheriff’s Office brought in a police dog to track the suspect, and the dog was able to locate the suspect’s path of travel from the scene. The department has several people of interest, he said.

No further details have been released.

Giles said there is no threat to the public.

The building where the shooting took place is a house that has been divided into apartments. Giles said there were “multiple witnesses” at the scene.

Police initially reported the victim was 30 years old before releasing his identity Monday.

