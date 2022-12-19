Officers with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a Portland man sought in connection with a shooting that took place on July 4th at the Kennedy Park housing complex in Portland.

Hamza Hassan, 46, of Portland was arrested Monday in Medford, Massachusetts, by members of the U.S. Marshals Service violent crimes task force with assistance from state and local agencies in Massachusetts, according to a news release issued by Maj. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department.

During their investigation, Portland police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Hassan charging him with elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct. Detectives then worked with state and federal agencies to bring Hassan into custody.

“The United States Marshals Service expertise can act as a force multiplier for our local, state and federal authorities, and this case is an excellent example of that,” Acting U.S. Marshal Kevin Neal said in a statement. “Working closely with the Portland Police Department to locate and arrest this violent offender has made our community a safer place today.”

Neal credited Portland police, as well as the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension division and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Unit in the District of Massachusetts for working together to apprehend Hassan.

Portland Police Chief Heath Gorham thanked his officers for working “tirelessly to identify Hassan and obtain the arrest warrant.” Portland police were threatened by a mob of onlookers when they responded to the July 4th incident in Kennedy Park. Officers went to the East Bayside neighborhood to investigate the report of weapons being discharged.

When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old Portland man, who had been shot, lying on the ground. Police said the man was assaulted as he lay helpless on the ground. While officers were trying to help the man, a “hostile” crowd formed and they “came under attack” as people set off fireworks aimed at them, Portland police said.

The officers responded by shooting pepper balls into groups of people who were “targeting officers with mortar-style fireworks.” Pepper ball projectiles – fired by a launcher similar to a paintball gun – are plastic-encased capsaicin powder that irritates the eyes and respiratory system if inhaled. No officers were seriously injured. The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.

Martin said in an email Monday night that the victim “was seriously injured, but is recovering from his injuries.”

