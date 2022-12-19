S’mores Night

4-6 p.m. Thursday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free, $5 suggested donation. congresssquarepark.org

If you find yourself running last-minute errands in downtown Portland on Thursday, you might want to stop in at Congress Square Park. Heck, it might be worth a special trip, because it’s S’Mores Night. You’ll find all the fixings to make your own treat, and The Pink Waffle will be there with hot beverages. Sunnyfield Baking, The Challah Shoppe and The Milk Bottle will also be selling assorted treats. While you snack around a firepit, you can listen to local fiddler Owen Kennedy, and should you catch a chill, special edition S’mores Night blankets will be available for $10.

Welcome to Maine Yuletide Yuhts Christmas Comedy Show

7 p.m. Thursday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $19 at the door. stlawrencearts.org

Get yourself properly cracked up by comedians Ian Stuart and James Theberge, hosts of the hilarious Welcome to Maine web series. The Welcome to Maine Yuletide Yuhts Christmas Comedy Show features live skits, songs and plenty of stand-up. You’ll also be treated to a special Christmas video making its premiere during the evening’s festivities.

‘Three Little Kittens’

11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday and Dec. 27 to 30. Friday Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, $15 all seats. kitetails.org

The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine presents a show a based on a nursery rhyme. The under-an-hour production of “Three Little Kittens” follows a trio of young cats who have lost their mittens and had best find them before Mother Cat gets wise and they end up in the doghouse. The play’s intended audience is kids up to age 5, and it features sensory play, interactive dialogue and age-appropriate themes. Young attendees will all receive a free take-home “sleuth kit” with props that will help the kittens find clues, with the fun continuing at home using their imagination.

‘A Victorian Nutcracker’

7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $31 to $70. porttix.com

There’s still time to take in some classic holiday entertainment, and this one has a Maine twist. Portland Ballet’s “A Victorian Nutcracker” tells the timeless Dickens story using local landmarks and history. Its backdrops and set pieces were inspired by Portland’s Victoria Mansion, and some of the characters were drawn from the annals of the city’s history. The company features 20 dancers, and for this production, 60 additional students from the Portland School of Ballet are in the cast.

