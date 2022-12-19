The Boston Red Sox finally added a bat. Reports surfaced Sunday that they had signed Justin Turner to a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. If he stays for two seasons, the deal could be worth more than $22 million if he hits incentives.

The former Dodger signed with the Red Sox in the wake of J.D. Martinez agreeing to terms with L.A. It’s not a trade, but it feels like one.

In nine years with the Dodgers, Turner hit .296 with an .865 OPS, winning a World Series in 2020. By comparison, Martinez posted a .292 batting average with an .889 OPS in five years with Boston – where he also won a World Series.

Turner, 38, turned it on in the second half last season, hitting .319 after the All-Star break following a lackluster first half. Martinez, who only hit 16 homers last season, struggled in the second half with a .233 batting average and a .701 OPS.

The signing of Turner is a little jolt of good news in an underwhelming offseason for Boston. It won’t make fans forget Xander Bogaerts, and doesn’t make the Red Sox a playoff favorite. But it does explain the decision to designate Eric Hosmer for assignment. That move, made to open a roster spot for acquired reliever Wyatt Mills, was somewhat surprising given that Boston was only paying the major league minimum while the Padres remained on the hook for the rest of his $13 million salary for the next three years.

Chaim Bloom indicated the Hosmer move was made in part to open up first base for Triston Casas, who made his debut late in the season and played 27 games. Hosmer might have been a veteran who could help Casas develop, but both are left-handed hitters making it tough to platoon the two.

Turner, a third baseman, hits right handed. He’s a good fielder and played 39 games at first base early in his career. He should get plenty of time at first and as the DH now that Martinez is gone.

He’s also a strong clubhouse presence, winning the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award given to the “player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions both on and off the field.”

When he received the award during the World Series, Turner spoke with the humility he was known for in Los Angeles. “Just because we are getting this award today doesn’t mean we’re done,” Turner said in October. “There’s still a ton of work to do and we can’t wait to continue to impact the lives of others.”

Former Dodger teammate Kiké Hernández took to Instagram immediately Sunday night and posted multiple pictures of the two together in Dodger blue. The duo won a title there two years ago, and bring that experience to the Boston clubhouse.

Bloom has talked about trying to identify players who can handle the pressure of playing in Boston. It seems pretty clear Turner is up for the task. His arrival doesn’t instantly make the Red Sox a contender, but he is a bat that should definitely help lengthen the lineup. After two weeks of getting crushed for moves he didn’t make, Bloom added a veteran who led a contender into the playoffs over the second half of last season.

Beyond leadership, Turner brings a disciplined approach to the plate. He joins free-agent signing Masataka Yoshida as two hitters who don’t expand the strike zone. Both put the ball in play and avoid striking out, something Manager Alex Cora has implored his team to improve on in recent years.

There is still much work to do. It’s hard to call the Red Sox a playoff contender as presently constructed. Bloom continues to say there are deals to be made and has indicated he hopes to improve his roster via trades.

We’ll see how that plays out. For now, the Sox added a veteran hitter who adds much-needed stability to the clubhouse. It was a welcome change to an ice-cold hot stove season in Boston.

Tom Caron is a studio host for the Red Sox broadcast on NESN. His column appears in the Portland Press Herald on Tuesdays.

