SANFORD — After administering more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines, the York County Vaccine Clinic operated by the county emergency management agency will close Dec. 29.

“We are at that point in the pandemic that the care needs go back to hospitals and doctor’s offices,” said York County Emergency Management Agency Director Art Cleaves. He said the clinic that opened March 2, 2021, “fulfilled a need for this part of the state of Maine,” and noted it drew people seeking vaccines from New Hampshire and Massachusetts as well.

The clinic initially opened in a joint effort with Southern Maine Health Care and the Maine Center for Disease Control, with its director, Dr. Nirav Shah, there at the opening, and a frequent visitor. York County Emergency Management Agency took over operations in July 2021 and has delivered more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines at the clinic, said YCEMA Deputy Director Megan Arsenault.

“The outpouring of support from staff, volunteers, York County municipalities, and local agencies has been incredible and while outside of our typical emergency response, we are proud of the difference the clinic has made in York County,” said Arsenault. “Never could we have imagined the impact this clinic has had on and with our community.”

Arsenault in an email said the clinic, at the Center for Shopping, 1364 Main St. in Sanford, would be open 1-6 p.m. Dec 20, but will be closed on Dec. 22 and 24, in the lead-up to the Christmas holiday. The clinic will be open on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Thursday, Dec. 29, the latter being the last day. The clinic offers all COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible age groups. Monkeypox vaccines are available to eligible individuals just a few doors down at Suite 7 in the same plaza, she said.

‘The clinic was a needed emergency service to protect individuals and help us all move forward from the worldwide public health crisis,” said Cleaves. “We are so thankful to everyone who has supported this effort throughout the pandemic.”

