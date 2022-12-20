The San Francisco Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose during the All-Star shortstop’s physical, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Giants have not announced publicly any details regarding Correa’s $350 million, 13-year agreement, not even that Tuesday’s availability was to introduce the prized free agent.

One person confirmed that Tuesday’s conference to welcome Correa was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing. A second person said that a medical issue was flagged during Correa’s physical.

Correa and the Giants agreed on Dec. 13 to the massive deal, subject to a successful physical, according to one of the people. Correa has been placed on the injured list seven times during his eight-year career.

The media availability was called off about three hours before it was to take place. The Giants did not provide an explanation.

It was not clear if the sides had discussed renegotiating Correa’s agreement.

Correa, the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year, has a .279 career average with 155 homers and 553 RBI in eight big league seasons. He also has been a stellar postseason performer with 18 homers and 59 RBI in 79 games.

Just about the only knock on Correa’s resume is durability. He has played at least 150 games in a season just once because of various injuries.

PADRES: Matt Carpenter agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract with San Diego after reviving his career with the New York Yankees in a season cut short by injury.

The agreement for the infielder/outfielder could be worth $21 million over two seasons if he has 550 plate appearances in each year.

Carpenter, 37, was a three-time All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals who began last season at Texas’ Triple-A team in Frisco. He signed with the Yankees on May 26 and hit .305 with 15 homers and 37 RBI in 47 games and 154 plate appearances before breaking his left foot when he fouled off a pitch at Seattle on Aug. 8. Carpenter returned for the playoffs but went 1 for 12.

• Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres agreed on a $15 million, two-year contract.

The second year of the deal is a player option, and there are incentives in the contract.

Lugo went 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and three saves over 62 outings and 65 innings with the Mets this year. A converted starter, the versatile right-hander spent his first seven seasons with New York.

GUARDIANS: Manager Terry Francona has brought up Rigo Beltran to be the AL Central champions’ new bullpen coach, replacing Brian Sweeney, who was recently named Kansas City’s pitching coach.

Beltran spent the past four seasons as the pitching coach for Triple-A Columbus and has been with Cleveland’s organization since 2014. The 53-year-old Beltran pitched 16 seasons in the majors, spending time with St. Louis, the New York Mets, Colorado and Montreal.

The Guardians also named Jason Esposito as run production coordinator and Hasani Torres as assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Esposito was the hitting coach for Columbus the past two seasons. The Clippers led the International League in runs in 2022.

Torres has been with the Guardians organization since 2013, working in the Dominican Republic at the club’s academy.

YANKEES: American League MVP Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees finalized their $360 million, nine-year contract, the third-largest deal in baseball history.

New York announced the agreement and called a news conference for Wednesday at Yankee Stadium to discuss the contract, which was agreed to on Dec. 7 subject to a successful physical.

RAYS: The Tampa Bay Rays will split their spring training between the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee and Tropicana Field because their own facility on Florida’s Gulf Coast was damaged by Hurricane Ian, the team said.

ROYALS: The Kansas City Royals and well-traveled right-hander Jordan Lyles agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

Lyles, 32, has played for seven teams over 12 seasons, going 12-11 with a 4.42 ERA last season in his lone year with Baltimore. His best season came in 2018, when he had a 12-8 record and a 4.15 ERA during stints in Pittsburgh and Milwaukee. He also has pitched for Houston, Texas, Colorado and San Diego.

METS: Justin Verlander’s phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line.

“It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a `Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,'” the pitcher recalled.

That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detroit teammate Max Scherzer atop the rotation, and effectively replaces Jacob deGrom, who left New York and agreed to a $185 million, five-year contract with Texas.

New York, seeking its first World Series title since 1986, has boosted its luxury tax payroll to about $360 million next year, on track for a record tax of about $85 million.

Verlander’s wife, model Kate Upton, sat in a front-row seat in a purple pantsuit with their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve and watched the pitcher put on a No. 35 Mets jersey.

Returning from Tommy John surgery in September 2020, Verlander went 18-4 with a major league-low 1.75 ERA this year in 28 starts for the Astros and raised his career record to 244-133. He also got his first win in nine career World Series starts in Game 5 as Houston beat Philadelphia in six games, earning his second World Series ring.

Verlander is guaranteed $43,333,333 in each of the next two seasons, matching Scherzer’s annual salary in a $130 million, three-year deal through 2024. Verlander has a conditional $35 million player option for 2025.